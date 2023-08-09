Good night for Jason Knight and Jack Taylor in Carabao Cup first round

Republic of Ireland international Jason Knight bagged a brace as Bristol City defeated Oxford United 5-1 in the first round of the Carabao Cup last night.
The playmaker's first on the night was also his first for the club since his summer move from Derby County and he repeated the trick in the second half - he also grabbed an assist for their fourth - with another composed finish.
Elsewhere former Ireland U21 star Jack Taylor needed just 12 minutes to open his account on his debut for Ipswich Town in their 2-0 victory over Bristol Rovers.
Taylor, who trained with Stephen Kenny's side back in May, joined the Tractor Boys from Peterborough United on a three-year deal in the summer.
The draw for the second round took place shortly after full time in those fixtures with the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur discovering their opponents for the next stage.
The two Premier League giants feature at this stage of the competition because they are not involved in European competition this season.
The Blues will take on AFC Wimbledon at home while the stand-out tie in the next face is Spurs' trip to Premier League and London rivals Fulham.
Tranmere Rovers v Leicester City
Salford City v Leeds United
Harrogate Town v Blackburn Rovers
Stoke City v Rotherham United
Wrexham v Bradford City
Doncaster Rovers v Everton
Bolton Wanderers v Middlesbrough
Port Vale v Crewe Alexandra
Nottingham Forest v Burnley
Sheffield Wednesday v Mansfield Town
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Blackpool
Sheffield United v Lincoln City
Bristol City v QPR or Norwich
Plymouth Argyle v Crystal Palace
Reading v Ipswich Town
Portsmouth v Peterborough United
Luton Town v Gillingham
Swansea City v Bournemouth
Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur
Exeter City v Stevenage
Wycombe Wanderers v Sutton United
Birmingham City v Cardiff City
Newport County v Brentford
Chelsea v AFC Wimbledon