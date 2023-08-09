Good night for Jason Knight and Jack Taylor in Carabao Cup first round

GOOD KNIGHT: Jason Knight in action. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Wed, 09 Aug, 2023 - 22:58
Andrew Horgan

Republic of Ireland international Jason Knight bagged a brace as Bristol City defeated Oxford United 5-1 in the first round of the Carabao Cup last night. 

The playmaker's first on the night was also his first for the club since his summer move from Derby County and he repeated the trick in the second half - he also grabbed an assist for their fourth - with another composed finish.

Elsewhere former Ireland U21 star Jack Taylor needed just 12 minutes to open his account on his debut for Ipswich Town in their 2-0 victory over Bristol Rovers.

Taylor, who trained with Stephen Kenny's side back in May, joined the Tractor Boys from Peterborough United on a three-year deal in the summer.

FAI won’t have 40% female representation on General Assembly by end of the year

The draw for the second round took place shortly after full time in those fixtures with the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur discovering their opponents for the next stage.

The two Premier League giants feature at this stage of the competition because they are not involved in European competition this season.

The Blues will take on AFC Wimbledon at home while the stand-out tie in the next face is Spurs' trip to Premier League and London rivals Fulham.

The draw for Round Two of the Carabao Cup:

Northern Section

Tranmere Rovers v Leicester City

Salford City v Leeds United

Harrogate Town v Blackburn Rovers

Stoke City v Rotherham United

Wrexham v Bradford City

Doncaster Rovers v Everton

Bolton Wanderers v Middlesbrough

Port Vale v Crewe Alexandra

Nottingham Forest v Burnley

Sheffield Wednesday v Mansfield Town

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Blackpool

Sheffield United v Lincoln City

Southern Section

Bristol City v QPR or Norwich

Plymouth Argyle v Crystal Palace

Reading v Ipswich Town

Portsmouth v Peterborough United

Luton Town v Gillingham

Swansea City v Bournemouth

Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur

Exeter City v Stevenage

Wycombe Wanderers v Sutton United

Birmingham City v Cardiff City

Newport County v Brentford

Chelsea v AFC Wimbledon

Round Two ties will take place week commencing 28th August.

