Burnley complete signing of Sander Berge from Sheffield United

Burnley enjoyed a busy day at Turf Moor by completing the signing of Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge.

The Norway international, who was in the last 12 months of his contract at Bramall Lane, joins on a four-year deal for a reported fee of £12million.

Earlier, the Clarets off-loaded striker Wout Weghorst on loan to Hoffenheim and tied down winger Manuel Benson to a new four-year contract.

Berge, who made 109 appearances and scored 15 goals for the Blades, has two years of Premier League experience under his belt and bolsters Burnley's midfield as they prepare to make their top-flight return after a one-season absence.

"I have heard a lot of good things about the club and seeing the success from outside last season, there's a great project building here," said Berge.

"It's a great environment full of young talented players from all around the world, so I just think it's the perfect fit for me.

"The club has high ambitions, making several signings and it all just fits into what I'm looking for."

Berge's arrival came shortly after Belgian youth international Benson, who scored 13 times in their Championship-winning campaign, committed his long-term future to the club.

However, Weghorst, who had spells at Besiktas and Manchester United last season, does not feature in manager Vincent Kompany's plans and has returned to Germany.

He was signed from Wolfsburg in January 2022 but scored just twice in 20 league matches as the club were relegated.