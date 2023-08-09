Southampton reject offer from Sheffield United for Will Smallbone

Southampton have rejected an offer from Sheffield United for Republic of Ireland international Will Smallbone.

The Athletic have reported that the newly-promoted Premier League side, who also have Irish defender John Egan in their ranks, made an offer believed to be less than €9million for playmaker on Tuesday.

Smallbone, who spent last season on loan at Stoke City, has a year left on his deal and there is yet to be a breakthrough in talks over an extension.

The 23-year-old, who has won three caps for the Boys in Green, started for the Saints in their opening day victory away at Sheffield Wednesday, with Romeo Lavia - potentially Liverpool bound - and new signing Shea Charles beginning on the bench.

Despite receiving interest from the Blades, Smallbone recently told The Athletic of his desire to remain at St Marys.

“I’d be lying if I didn’t say I wanted to go back to Southampton,” Smallbone told The Athletic in an interview in May.

“It’s been my dream ever since the age of eight, when I joined, to come through the academy and play for the first team. I achieved that, but not to the extent of what I wanted.

“This year has been a reset and helped me to find myself as a player and give myself the best opportunity going back to Southampton, whoever or whatever is there."