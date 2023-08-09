Wolves appoint Gary O'Neil as new boss after Julen Lopetegui departure

He has signed a three-year deal after Wolves and Lopetegui came to an 'agreement to part ways' on Tuesday after disagreements over recruitment and the direction of the club
NEW APPOINTMENT: Gary O'Neil has been appointed as Wolves head coach on a three-year contract. Pic: PA

Wed, 09 Aug, 2023 - 15:27
PA Sport

Wolves have moved swiftly to install Gary O'Neil as Julen Lopetegui's replacement as head coach.

The 40-year-old, the club's first British coach in six years, was sacked by Bournemouth in June despite guiding the Cherries to survival.

He has signed a three-year deal after Wolves and Lopetegui came to an "agreement to part ways" on Tuesday after disagreements over recruitment and the direction of the club.

"We're delighted to welcome Gary to the club," said sporting director Matt Hobbs.

"He's a highly-motivated young coach with strong principles and very well thought of by everyone he has worked with, and we're excited to see what we can achieve together at Wolves.

"Our players have shown their quality during pre-season, and I believe Gary and his team will continue to coach and improve them and will have success working with this group.

"Everyone at Wolves is looking forward to welcoming Gary, offering him their full support and working collaboratively to help the club to keep pushing forward together."

With just a couple of days until the Premier League season kicks off O'Neil's first match in charge will be against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday.

