Ex-Soccer Saturday presenter Jeff Stelling joins talkSPORT

Ex-Soccer Saturday presenter Jeff Stelling has swapped the Sky Sports stable for that of the Breakfast Show on talkSPORT.

Stelling is to start the new gig in December and will work alongside Ally McCoist on Monday and Tuesday mornings, replacing the TNT Sport-bound Laura Woods.

Upon announcement of the move, Stelling said: “I’m so pleased to be joining the team at talkSPORT.

"As a long-time listener to the show it’s a dream of mine to sit in the legendary chair and wake people up every Monday and Tuesday.

"I might not be looking forward to the 4:30 alarm call, but I am looking forward to getting stuck in with great guests, chat and fun every morning alongside the legendary Ally McCoist.”

Until Stelling's arrival, Natalie Sawyer and Andy Townsend will join McCoist for the early-morning broadcast.

In an article on their website, talkSPORT have detailed the various other changes to their employee duties and schedules.

The broadcaster's statement can be viewed in full below:

"On Wednesdays, it’s Alan Brazil and Ally before Alan is joined by former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor on Thursdays and Arsenal 'Invincible' Ray Parlour every Friday.

"Former Leicester and Celtic Manager Martin O'Neill lines up for talkSPORT with regular appearances on the award-winning White and Jordan, weekdays 10am-1pm. Martin will also guest as part of talkSPORT's live football team, alongside new signings, who include former Tottenham and England defender Danny Rose, ex-England striker, Lianne Sanderson, Leeds legend Lucy Ward and sports broadcaster Scott Minto, who played for Chelsea, West Ham and Benfica in his playing career.

"Reshmin Chowdhury continues to host our marquee 12:30pm Premier League game kicking off with Arsenal v Nottingham Forest on Saturday. Hugh Woozencroft, meanwhile, becomes talkSPORT’s EFL presenter, hosting Friday and Monday EFL games as well as presenting the EFL All Access show every Monday on talkSPORT 2.

"Hugh will also present Premier League games on Friday nights on talkSPORT and continue his Thursday night Kick Off show alongside Lianne Sanderson. Meanwhile, England correspondent and Women’s Football Show presenter, Faye Carruthers takes over as host of talkSPORT’s Premier League exclusive 3pm match every Saturday on talkSPORT 2 beginning with Bournemouth against West Ham, while Alex Crook becomes talkSPORT’s Chief Football Correspondent.

"Weekend’s just got bigger on the talkSPORT network with two new Sunday shows: Sunday Edition with Head of Sport at The Sun, Shaun Custis, and Chief Football Writer for The Times, Henry Winter. Every Sunday from 9am-11am, the pair will take a look at the week's top stories in sport in the company of agenda setting guests.

"And Final Word with Maj and Pards phone in show will be your first chance anywhere on radio to have your say on the weekend’s action at 6.30pm-9pm every Sunday, hosted by an unlikely double act in DJ and Spurs fan Majestic and former Crystal Palace and Newcastle manager Alan Pardew. They’ll be taking calls on all the latest from the Premier League.

"The Premier League begins on talkSPORT on Friday 11 August as champions Manchester City travel to Burnley, however, on those Fridays without live action it’s Ade Oladipo and Rory Jennings who will look ahead to the weekend’s games on Thank Football It’s Friday 7pm-10pm.

"Other changes see renowned sports journalist, Darren Lewis, join the Monday night team of Adrian Durham, Danny Kelly and former Liverpool and England midfielder Danny Murphy. They kick off the season with exclusive commentary of Manchester United v Wolves on Monday 13 August.

"Presenter and reporter Shebahn Aherne takes over the Early Breakfast show, every morning 5am-6am, and will contribute to talkSPORT Breakfast."