Burnley's Wout Weghorst joins Hoffenheim on season-long loan

Weghorst spent the second half of last season on loan at Manchester United, scoring two goals in 31 appearances in all competitions.
Burnley's Wout Weghorst joins Hoffenheim on season-long loan

NEW SURROUNDINGS: Wout Weghorst. Pic: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Wed, 09 Aug, 2023 - 11:20
PA

Burnley striker Wout Weghorst has joined Bundesliga club Hoffenheim on a season-long loan.

Weghorst spent the second half of last season on loan at Manchester United, scoring two goals in 31 appearances in all competitions.

Burnley announced on their official website: "The Dutch striker had loan spells last season with both Besiktas and Manchester United before returning to Turf Moor this summer.

"Weghorst will now spend the 2023/24 campaign with Hoffenheim and the club would like to wish him all the best in Germany."

Netherlands forward Weghorst, who has scored five goals in 23 appearances for his country, joined United as a stop-gap measure in January following Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Old Trafford.

Burnley signed the 31-year-old from Wolfsburg for £12million in January 2022 and he scored two goals in 19 Premier League appearances before the Clarets were relegated.

He started out at Heracles and had spells at AZ Alkmaar and Wolfsburg before joining Burnley.

More in this section

West Ham United v Leeds United - Premier League - London Stadium Manchester City keen on West Ham’s Lucas Paquetá and weigh up £70m bid
Julen Lopetegui File Photo Wolves part ways with head coach Julen Lopetegui after ‘differences of opinion’
Chelsea v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League - Quarter Final - Second Leg - Stamford Bridge Chelsea face Premier League probe over alleged financial breaches – reports
<p>STILL GOING: Andres Iniesta of Vissel Kobe in action during the pre-season friendly match between Vissel Kobe and Barcelona. Pic: Koji Watanabe/Getty Images</p>

Spanish legend Iniesta joins UAE side Emirates Club

READ NOW
ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

Your home for all the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on the Women's World Cup and Ireland's historic debut appearance.

Go

WWC logo

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd