Burnley's Wout Weghorst joins Hoffenheim on season-long loan

Burnley striker Wout Weghorst has joined Bundesliga club Hoffenheim on a season-long loan.

Weghorst spent the second half of last season on loan at Manchester United, scoring two goals in 31 appearances in all competitions.

Burnley announced on their official website: "The Dutch striker had loan spells last season with both Besiktas and Manchester United before returning to Turf Moor this summer.

"Weghorst will now spend the 2023/24 campaign with Hoffenheim and the club would like to wish him all the best in Germany."

Netherlands forward Weghorst, who has scored five goals in 23 appearances for his country, joined United as a stop-gap measure in January following Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Old Trafford.

Burnley signed the 31-year-old from Wolfsburg for £12million in January 2022 and he scored two goals in 19 Premier League appearances before the Clarets were relegated.

He started out at Heracles and had spells at AZ Alkmaar and Wolfsburg before joining Burnley.