Transfer round-up: Newcastle United sign Valentino Livramento from Southampton

Newcastle United have completed the signing of England under-21 defender Valentino Livramento from Southampton.

The 20-year-old full-back joins the Magpies for an undisclosed fee and has agreed a contract until summer 2028.

Born in South London, Valentino - known as Tino - came through the youth system at Chelsea before moving to the Saints where he has spent the last two seasons.

"I'm really excited to have signed for Newcastle United and I'm looking forward to playing in front of the fans," Livramento told Newcastle's official website.

"I was here for the games over the weekend; even though they were friendlies, there were so many fans and they were still so loud so I can't wait to see what it feels like to play in front of them in a Premier League or Champions League game.

"The way the manager plays football is really attractive and I feel like it suits me as a player. And with how well the team did last season, the trajectory that we're on now, I'm just looking forward to being a part of that.

"And to be able to learn from Kieran Trippier is another big thing for me; hopefully he teaches me how to become a better player and a better full-back."

Elsewhere Wolves are preparing for life after Julen Lopetegui with the manager’s future in extreme doubt and Gary O’Neil poised to take over days before the start of the season.

Lopetegui has repeatedly voiced unhappiness at a lack of investment this summer amid financial fair play constraints and Wolves are concerned his frustrations could damage dressing-room morale.

Wolves felt compelled to sound out possible successors and last week held productive talks with O’Neil, understood to be Wolves’ No 1 target to succeed Lopetegui.