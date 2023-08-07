Cobh come from two down to draw with Kerry

League of Ireland Division One

Kerry FC 2 Cobh Ramblers 2

Kerry FC let a two nil lead slip and Cobh Ramblers staged a final quarter comeback to grab a vital point in their quest for a play off spot while Kerry remain without a win at Mounthawk Park in the league.

Kerry had a chance of stealing maximum points when Leo Gaxha burst through and put the ball on a plate with a pass to Cian Brosnan who just failed to make proper contact as the referee blew for full time.

Kerry applied early pressure on the Cobh defence with Leo Gaxha having the legs on Justin Eguaibor but Cobh survived as the ball invariably beat Gaxha to the end line.

Ramblers counter attacked and were awarded a free as Ethan Kos picked up a yellow card and when Jack Doherty curled in the free kick, Kevin Williams did well to turn the ball behind for a Cobh corner that Eguaibor headed over.

Kerry had appeals for a penalty turned down in 8th minute when Sean Connell appeared to have been fouled but referee Oliver Moran awarded Ramblers a free out.

Kerry were through again in 15th minute when Sean McGrath latched on to a ball that Ramblers failed to clear but McGrath was denied a saving tackle by Dean Larkin inside the box, as McGrath was about to pull the trigger.

Ramblers playmaker Jack Doherty was causing Kerry problems but the home side struck for a beautifully crafted goal in the 22nd minute. Kevin Williams played a one two with Rob Vasiu and then sent Leo Gaxha clear and his inch perfect cross was finished to the Cobh net by Ryan Kelliher to score his ninth goal of the season.

Sean McGrath was a constant threat for Kerry as his pace was causing the Ramblers defence problems and the visitors were on the back foot as the game approached half time. Gaxha was almost through again in the 38th minute but Michael McCarthy got a touch to deny the Kerry a free run in on goal.

But Cobh were dangerous on the break and Jack Doherty was denied in 42nd minute by a stunning Lee Axworthy save at the expense of a corner and he again clawed the ball out from under his crossbar when Dale Holland floated over an in swinging corner to the back post. But Kerry retired 1-0 in front at the break and deserved that lead but could they hold out for a historic first home league win.

Ramblers created an early second half chance when McCarthy and Waweru combined but Rob Vasiu cleared the danger only as far as Holland whose long range over ambitious effort drifted harmlessly wide. Wilson Waweru and Jack Doherty swapped positions with Waweru more physical at midfield as Cobh began to win more ball.

Ramblers almost equalised in the 55th minute when Jack Doherty wriggled his way through but Ethan Kos denied him with a superb block as the ball richoted behind and Dean Larkin headed behind.

But Kerry were on top with Gaxha, Teahan, McGrath and Barrett controlling matters at midfield and the home side forced three consecutive corners. From the third in the 59th minute Ryan Kelliher volleyed Leo Gaxha’s corner to the Cobh net and the home crowd were in seventh heaven.

But then in the 65th minute Ramblers manager made four changes and one of them Mikie Rowe on loan from Galway unleashed a ferocious shot from just inside the edge of the box and it beat Axworthy into the far corner.

Cobh penned Kerry back in their own half for the next ten minutes and Axworthy had to make a superb save to deny Brendan Frahill whose header was on target a Cobh equaliser in the 70th minute. Ramblers were now on top as Kerry were forced to defend and outstanding Ethan Kos made two great interceptions to keep the visitors at bay.

But Kerry wilted in the 80th minute when Jack Doherty raced on to a loose ball and finished to Kerry net for the equaliser.

Ryan Kelliher then almost completed his hat trick in the 83rd minute but Steacy denied him with a great save. Kerry forced three corners with Jonathan Hannafin being denied again by Steacy.

Meanwhile Athlone Town had a good win at home as they beat Finn Harps 4-1.

KERRY FC: Lee Axworthy; Rob Vasiu, Sean O’Connell, Ethan Kos, Kevin Williams, Jonathon Hannafin ( Martin Coughlan 88) ; Cian Barrett, Ronan Teahan, Leo Gaxha, Sean McGrath ( Cian Brosnan 80) , Ryan Kelliher

COBH RAMBLERS: Lee Steacy, Michael McCarthy, Justin Eguaibor ( Charlie Lyons 65), Brendan Frahill, Dale Holland ( Pierce Phillips 65) , Alec Byrne ( Mikie Rowe 65) , Darragh O'Sullivan Connell ( Cian Browne 65), Jason Abbott, Dean Larkin, Jack Doherty, Wilson Waweru.

Referee: Oliver Moran (Dublin)