West Ham make new move for Maguire

West Ham have made an improved £30million bid for Manchester United and England centre-back Harry Maguire, the PA news agency understands.

The Hammers have been linked with Maguire throughout the summer but a previous £20million offer was rejected.

Maguire, 30, fell down the pecking order at Old Trafford last season and was recently replaced as captain by manager Erik ten Hag.

United, however, have always maintained that Maguire remains an important member of their squad and would be happy for him to stay and fight for his place.

Maguire, who joined United for £80million in 2019, faces competition from Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof for a spot in the side.

West Ham, meanwhile, have also been linked with a move for Maguire's United team-mate Scott McTominay.

Liverpool continue to be frustrated in their pursuit of Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia after having a third bid rejected by the Championship side.

After their initial two offers of £34million plus £4m and £42m were turned down, the Reds returned with a proposal worth £46m but that too has been rejected, the PA news agency understands.

Saints are understood to be looking for £50m for a player who has made just 29 Premier League appearances in one top-flight season.

Negotiations are expected to continue between the two sides.

Arsenal have sanctioned the £10m departure of Matt Turner to Nottingham Forest, as they edge closer to a deal with Brentford for the goalkeeper David Raya.

Brentford made clear they want £40m for the goalkeeper but Arsenal are close to reaching a compromise for a player with less than 12 months on his contract.

Edinson Cavani is unveiled by Boca Juniors Arsenal have a longstanding interest in Raya and Iñaki Caña, their goalkeeping coach, worked closely with Raya at Brentford. Bayern Munich expressed interest in Raya but failed to agree a deal.

Turner, the USA No 1, is a welcome arrival for Forest, who maintain an interest in signing Dean Henderson from Manchester United. Raya would provide competition for the England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Last season Forest loaned Henderson and Keylor Navas from Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain respectively but both have returned to their parent clubs.

Forest are expected to pay about £7m up front for Turner, plus £3m in add-ons. He made seven appearances for Arsenal last season and could make his debut against his former club at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles, whose Arsenal contract expired in June, has signed for Lyon on a four-year deal.

Guardian and agencies