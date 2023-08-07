Liverpool have third bid for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia rejected

Liverpool have had a third bid turned down for Southampton’s Romeo Lavia (Steven Paston/PA)

Mon, 07 Aug, 2023 - 18:24
Carl Markham

Liverpool continue to be frustrated in their pursuit of Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia after having a third bid rejected by the Championship side.

After their initial two offers of £34million plus £4m and £42m were turned down, the Reds returned with a proposal worth £46m but that too has been rejected, the PA news agency understands.

Saints are understood to be looking for £50m for a player who has made just 29 Premier League appearances in one top-flight season.

Negotiations are expected to continue between the two sides.

Liverpool want Southampton’s Romeo Lavia to bolster their midfield (Steven Paston/PA)

Mohamed Salah’s agent, meanwhile, has dismissed speculation linking the forward with a move to Saudi Arabia as the 31-year-old “remains committed” to the club.

A report in the Middle East claimed talks were taking place between the Egypt international’s representatives and Al-Ittihad about a deal said to be worth around £155million over two years to the player.

Salah’s former team-mate Fabinho has already made the move to Al-Ittihad this summer in a £40m transfer.

In that context the £60m fee being touted for Salah – who has scored 139 goals in 231 Premier League appearances – appeared to under-value a player who is only 12 months into a three-year deal which is the most lucrative contract in Liverpool’s history.

And Salah’s representative insists the former Chelsea and Roma forward has no intention of leaving Anfield in any case.

“If we considered leaving LFC this year, we wouldn’t have renewed the contract last summer. Mohamed remains committed to LFC,” Salah’s agent Ramy Abbas posted on Twitter.

LiverpoolPlace: UK
