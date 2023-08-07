Jordan Adeyemo brace secures remarkable comeback victory for Longford Town

Bray Wanderers 2 Longford Town 4

Jordan Adeyemo came off the bench to score twice as Longford Town fought back from two goals down to get into SSE Airtricity Men's First Division play-off reckoning with a 4-2 victory against Bray Wanderers.

Bray looked on course for their first win in six matches on Monday afternoon at the Carlisle Grounds when they led 2-0 in the 48th minute.

But Stephen Henderson’s side rallied to score twice in three minutes to draw level before Adeyemo’s late cameo brace saw them move above their Wicklow opponents on goal difference.

The Seagulls hit the front in the 23rd minute when former ‘Town player Darren Craven struck a 22-yard swerving shot that was parried by Jack Brady.

Chris Lyons reacted to the loose ball and was brought down by the goalkeeper. The striker picked himself up to convert his third goal in four days having bagged a brace against Athlone at the same venue last Friday.

But the visitors should have levelled matters in the 41st minute. Kyle O’Connor whipped in a cross from the left flank but from inside the six-yard box, the unmarked Cristian Magerusan headed into the ground with the ball bouncing up and over the bar.

They were made to pay for the miss three minutes into the second period. Craven’s free-kick wasn’t cleared and Groome twice challenged in the air. The third time he struck a 14-yard low drive that was brilliantly saved by Brady but Dane Massey followed up to rifle the rebound into the roof of the net.

Longford pulled one back in the 68th minute as Magerusan dispossessed home netminder Matt Connor and tapped into an empty net.

The away side then restored partiy two minutes later. Sub Mohammed Boudiaf found Magerusan who cushioned a header into Beineon O'Brien Whitmarsh’s path and he scored with a 15-yard right-footed half volley.

The comeback was completed in the 81st minute when Shane Elworthy’s slide rule pass saw Jordan Adeyemo beat the offside before slotting low past Connor.

The ‘Town wrapped up matters as Olajuwon Adeyemo set up his brother Jordan in the 91st minute to round Connor and roll into an empty net.

Bray Wanderers: Connor; Murphy, Hudson, Massey, Almirall; Quinn (Walker 85); Craven, Groome (Crowley 55); Feeney (Mahdy 85), Lyons (Chukwu 55), Thompson (O’Sullivan 85).

Longford Town: Brady; Elworthy, Temple, Hand; Serdeniuk (Armstrong 65), Gavin O'Brien; Giurgi (Wixted 65), Daly (Boudiaf), O'Connor; O'Brien Whitmarsh (Jordan Adeyemo 74), Magerusan (Olajuwon Adeyemo 86).

Referee: Declan Toland (Midlands).