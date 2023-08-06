Arsenal 'obviously paid way too much' for Declan Rice says Roy Keane

The Cork native was speaking during ITV's coverage of the Community Shield on Sunday.
Arsenal 'obviously paid way too much' for Declan Rice says Roy Keane

OVERPAID: Roy Keane believes Arsenal overpaid for Declan Rice. Pic credit: ITV

Sun, 06 Aug, 2023 - 21:15
James Whelan

Roy Keane has told Arsenal they paid too much for England midfielder Declan Rice when they handed West Ham £105million for his services.

Keane, who worked with Rice as Martin O'Neill's assistant when the player won his three senior caps for the Republic of Ireland, rates him highly, but is not convinced he is worth his price tag.

Asked about the midfielder's prospects in north London ahead of the Gunners' Community Shield clash with Manchester City on Sunday in which he made his competitive debut, Keane told ITV1: "He is obviously going to be surrounded by better players, different demands.

"If he is going to play a little higher up the pitch, I think he definitely has that quality in terms of adding more goals. He's obviously got that physical strength, he can get in the box.

"They have obviously paid way too much for him. He's certainly not worth over £100 million, Declan Rice, but a really good player.

Read More

Ramsdale: 'It's a marker to know we can go and beat Man City in a big game when it matters'

"We'll find out over the next year or two how good Declan is. He turns up every week, he is a big strong boy - again, you talk about that physicality, they lacked that in the last month or two (of last season).

"Has he got that really top quality in terms of seeing a pass and getting nine, 10 goals? We'll soon find out."

Rice's move to the Emirates Stadium last month after he had helped the Hammers win the Europa Conference League set a new British transfer record.

The London-born player, whose paternal grandparents are from Cork, has been capped 43 times by England, but made his senior international debut for Ireland, playing in friendlies against Turkey, France and the United States in 2018 before switching allegiance.

CORK SPORT

A collection of the latest sports news, reports and analysis from Cork.

More in this section

Manchester United v Athletic Bilbao - Pre-season Friendly Late equaliser earns Man Utd a draw with Athletic Bilbao in Dublin
Arsenal v Manchester City - FA Community Shield - Wembley Stadium Ramsdale: 'It's a marker to know we can go and beat Man City in a big game when it matters'
England Training Session - FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 - Central Coast Stadium - Sunday 6th August Wiegman: Walsh in contention for Nigeria game
#Cork - Sport
Arsenal v Manchester City - FA Community Shield - Wembley Stadium

Arsenal beat treble-winners Manchester City on penalties to win Community Shield

READ NOW
ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

Your home for all the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on the Women's World Cup and Ireland's historic debut appearance.

Go

WWC logo

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd