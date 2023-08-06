Shamrock Rovers battle past dogged Cork City to extend lead at summit

Shamrock Rovers 2 Cork City 1

SHAMROCK ROVERS EXTENDED their lead at the top of the table to four points but were made to work for it at home to a dogged and determined Cork City.

Goals from Graham Burke and man-of-the-match Liam Burt, either side of a stunning Barry Coffey free-kick, proved enough for the Champions in the end as the title race begins to really hot up.

It took until the 20th minute for the first clear cut chance at goal for either side.

Skipper Ronan Finn’s low cross fell kindly into the path of Graham Burke, who’s side footed strike came back off the foot of the post, with some of the home faithful thinking it was in.

Minutes later Liam Burt spurned a glorious chance to break the deadlock having been slipped in by Johnny Kenny, but saw his left footed hit well saved by Oliver Byrne.

The goal shy Hoops, scoring just the one VAR awarded penalty in Europe in their last seven games, got their first goal from open play - since June 26th when Rory Gaffney grabbed the winner against Derry City – took the lead just before the half hour mark through Graham Burkes powerful right footed effort, having done well under pressure to fashion a yard of space.

But credit to the visitors who stuck to their guns and got themselves level moments later when Barry Coffey’s sweetly struck free kick rifled into the side of the net, following Finn’s foul on ex-Hoops man Aaron Bolger.

The hosts flew out of the traps in the second half and got back in front four minutes in through an incredible solo effort from Burt who dropped the shoulder, selling two City defenders before slotting home for his first goal for the Hoops in his first league start.

Just after the hour mark, the dynamic duo of Burke and Burt combined well again around the area before the latter was caught by Joshua Honohan. Burke took command of the free kick but was brilliantly denied by Byrne who showed cat-like reflexes to get down low and to push the ball to safety.

With time running out the visitors introduced new signing Ben Worman off the bench in a bid to snatch a late point but it was Markus Poom went close to sealing all three points only to be denied at the near post by a strong Byrne hand in the Cork City goal.

The Rovers rear-guard held firm for the remainder, showing their experience to ensure they got over the line and grab all three points to earn their first win over the Rebel Army this season.

Next up for the Hoops is a short trip across town to face European football chasing Shelbourne as the title race begins to catch fire, whilst at the same time Cork City welcome bottom of the table UCD to Turners cross as Liam Buckley and co. bid to escape from the relegation playoff spot.

Shamrock Rovers: Alan Mannus, Ronan Finn (Darragh Nugent, 78’), Roberto Lopes, Dan Cleary, Gary O’Neill, Sean Kavanagh, Dylan Watts (Richie Towell, 65’), Markus Poom, Liam Burt (Aaron Greene, 87’), Graham Burke, Johnny Kenny (Rory Gaffney, 65’)

Subs not used: Leon Pohls, Kieran Cruise, Carl Lennox, Conan Noonan, Naj Razi

Cork City: Oliver Byrne, Conor Drinan, Joshua Honohan, Cian Coleman, Kevin Custovic, Jaze Kabia (Joshua Fitzpatrick, 72’), Aaron Bolger, Barry Coffey, Rokas Stanulevicius (Ben Worman, 78’), Cian Bargary, Tunde Owolabi

Subs not used: Jimmy Corcoran, Gordan Walker, Oran Crowe, John O’Donovan, Arran Healy, Colin Henderson, AJ Bowman

Referee: Damien MacGraith