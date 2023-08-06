Wood equaliser earns Shels a point against Dundalk

Dundalk 1 Shelbourne 1

An 83rd minute strike from Harry Wood kept Shelbourne in the hunt for Europe next season as they earned a share of the spoils with Dundalk at Oriel Park. Less than 72 hours after seeing his side bow out of Europe to Icelandic side KA Akureyri, Stephen O’Donnell made seven changes but it looked like one of the survivors would prove the match winner, with John Martin firing the Lilywhites ahead with a stunning 39th minute free kick.

The home side couldn’t add a second, however, with Wood - who turned 21 on Wednesday - popping up with his second goal in as many matches to earn Damien Duff’s side a deserved point.

It was the visitors who started the best with a couple of big chances from corners inside the opening five minutes. Firstly, Wood was unable to turn the ball in at the near post before John Ross Wilson had big penalty appeals dismissed by referee Kevin O’Sullivan after appearing to have been pushed over in the box by Hayden Muller.

Muller then had another let-off on nine minutes when he had his pocket picked by his opposite number Wood on the half-way line but fortunately for him the on loan Hull City star’s attempt to catch out Nathan Shepperd with a first-time effort was easily saved by the goalkeeper.

Dundalk gradually grew into the game with Cameron Elliott getting in on goal on 11 minutes only to be denied by the legs of Conor Kearns.

The Scottish striker had the ball in the net soon after but it was ruled out following a coming together between Martin and Kearns in the build-up as they looked to get to Daryl Horgan’s cross.

Either side of two shots off target from Johannes Yli-Kokko, the Louth men took the lead on 39 minutes when Martin unleashed an unstoppable free kick to the top right-hand corner from 25 yards out after the Finn had been fouled.

The second half was a cagey affair for the most part although Greg Sloggett did go close to doubling the home side’s lead when his shot from range on 59 minutes was pushed around the post by Kearns.

After a free kick from Wood had flashed just wide, the hosts went close again on 70 minutes when a brilliant driving run by substitute Ryan O’Kane saw the teenager cut in from the left onto his right foot but his eventual shot flashed just over.

Kearns then redeemed himself for a poor kick-out on 81 minutes as he saved with his legs from Daniel Kelly from O'Kane's cross to keep his side in the game.

Within two minutes Shels were level with Wood breaking in from the left onto his right foot to fire across Shepperd to the bottom right hand corner.

Dundalk: Shepperd; Davies, Muller, Brownlie (Hoban 76), Annesley, McCourt (O’Kane 63); Sloggett, Yli-Kokko, Horgan; Elliott (Kelly 63), Martin (Boyle 77).

Shelbourne: Kearns; JR Wilson (Hakiki 61), Quinn (Barrett HT), Molloy, Griffin, Tyreke Wilson; Caffrey, Coyle (Farrell 72), Lunney, Wood; Moylan (Jarvis 61).

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan (Cork).