Sweden knock USA out of World Cup in dramatic penalty shoot-out 

In a madcap shootout, Lina Hurtig struck the winning spot-kick, though U.S. goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher parried the ball on the line and the result needed to be confirmed by VAR.
Sweden knock USA out of World Cup in dramatic penalty shoot-out 

VICTORY: Sweden's players celebrate their win over champions USA in a dramatic penalty shootout. Pic: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Sun, 06 Aug, 2023 - 12:50
Reuters

Sweden beat the United States 5-4 on penalties to knock the defending champions out of the Women's World Cup after the teams were locked at 0-0 at the end of extra time on Sunday.

In a madcap shootout, Lina Hurtig struck the winning spot-kick, though U.S. goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher parried the ball on the line and the result needed to be confirmed by VAR.

Sophia Smith had had the chance to win the match for the four-times champion Americans but blasted the ball over the bar.

Sweden goalkeeper Zecira Musovic emerged as the hero, having kept the Scandinavians in the match, making 11 saves before the shootout to deny the Americans.

Often starved of possession, the Swedes did not have a shot on goal until the 85th minute when substitute Sofia Jakobsson danced into the area, only to shoot straight at keeper Alyssa Naeher.

The talismanic Megan Rapinoe came off the bench to replace forward Alex Morgan in the ninth minute of extra time but was unable to create a winner for the Americans.

ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

Your home for all the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on the Women's World Cup and Ireland's historic debut appearance.

Go

WWC logo

More in this section

England Training Session - FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 - Central Coast Stadium - Sunday 6th August Keira Walsh could return for last-16 clash with Nigeria – Sarina Wiegman
Netherlands v South Africa: Round of 16 - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Jill Roord on target as Netherlands march past South Africa at Women’s World Cup
Game4Ukraine - Stamford Bridge Oleksandr Zinchenko steps up recovery with on-field cameo at Game4Ukraine
#Womens World Cup 2023
<p>FREE KIDS SEASON TICKETS: Finn Harps are offering Manchester United supporters with tickets for today’s friendly at the Aviva Stadium free kids season tickets for the remaining six League of Ireland games. Pic: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile</p>

Finn Harps Offer Free Kids Season Tickets to Disappointed Manchester United Fans

READ NOW
ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

Your home for all the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on the Women's World Cup and Ireland's historic debut appearance.

Go

WWC logo

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd