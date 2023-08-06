Finn Harps Offer Free Kids Season Tickets to Disappointed Manchester United Fans

Finn Harps have released a statement offering disappointed Manchester United fans free kids season tickets for the remaining of the League of Ireland season.

Finn Harps were quick of the mark to reach out to local Manchester United supporters who bought tickets to the friendly match between the Red Devils and Athletic Bilbao at the Aviva Stadium today with an offer for their young supporters.

Many United fans were unhappy after a number of their superstar players played in a pre-season friendly at Old Trafford yesterday, indicating that they will be sending a much weakened side to Dublin.

The prospect of many young supporters being disappointed, Finn Harps are offering Free kids season tickets for the six remaining home games to anyone who has tickets for today's game at the Aviva Stadium.

Unbeaten in their last five games, the fan owned club's team has shown huge character in recent games especially against Galway United when scoring an injury time equaliser against the runaway league leaders.

For United fans travelling to the friendly match in Dublin, Finn Harps hopes the offer will cheer up their younger fans and to claim the free offer supporters email tickets@finnharps.ie and the team will send out the digital season ticket.