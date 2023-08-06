Finn Harps Offer Free Kids Season Tickets to Disappointed Manchester United Fans

Finn Harps were quick of the mark to reach out to local Manchester United supporters who bought tickets to the friendly match between the Red Devils and Athletic Bilbao at the Aviva Stadium today with an offer for their young supporters.
Finn Harps Offer Free Kids Season Tickets to Disappointed Manchester United Fans

FREE KIDS SEASON TICKETS: Finn Harps are offering Manchester United supporters with tickets for today’s friendly at the Aviva Stadium free kids season tickets for the remaining six League of Ireland games. Pic: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Sun, 06 Aug, 2023 - 12:05
Fiona Halligan

Finn Harps have released a statement offering disappointed Manchester United fans free kids season tickets for the remaining of the League of Ireland season.

Finn Harps were quick of the mark to reach out to local Manchester United supporters who bought tickets to the friendly match between the Red Devils and Athletic Bilbao at the Aviva Stadium today with an offer for their young supporters.

Many United fans were unhappy after a number of their superstar players played in a pre-season friendly at Old Trafford yesterday, indicating that they will be sending a much weakened side to Dublin.

The prospect of many young supporters being disappointed, Finn Harps are offering Free kids season tickets for the six remaining home games to anyone who has tickets for today's game at the Aviva Stadium.

Unbeaten in their last five games, the fan owned club's team has shown huge character in recent games especially against Galway United when scoring an injury time equaliser against the runaway league leaders.

For United fans travelling to the friendly match in Dublin, Finn Harps hopes the offer will cheer up their younger fans and to claim the free offer supporters email tickets@finnharps.ie and the team will send out the digital season ticket. 

More in this section

Netherlands v South Africa: Round of 16 - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Jill Roord on target as Netherlands march past South Africa at Women’s World Cup
Game4Ukraine - Stamford Bridge Oleksandr Zinchenko steps up recovery with on-field cameo at Game4Ukraine
Kilmarnock v Rangers - cinch Premiership - The BBSP Stadium Rugby Park Rangers stunned by Kilmarnock as season begins with defeat at Rugby Park
England midfielder Keira Walsh returned to training with her 22 team-mates on Sunday morning (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Keira Walsh could return for last-16 clash with Nigeria – Sarina Wiegman

READ NOW
ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

Your home for all the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on the Women's World Cup and Ireland's historic debut appearance.

Go

WWC logo

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd