Oleksandr Zinchenko steps up recovery with on-field cameo at Game4Ukraine

The left-back has not featured for the Gunners in their pre-season campaign due to the calf injury he picked up at the end of last season, but he made a cameo appearance in the charity match he helped to organise.
Oleksandr Zinchenko played 11 minutes of the Game4Ukraine at Stamford Bridge .Pic: John Walton/PA

Sat, 05 Aug, 2023 - 21:32
PA

Arsenal defender Oleksandr Zinchenko is closing in a return to action after playing 11 minutes in the Game4Ukraine at Stamford Bridge.

The left-back has not featured for the Gunners in their pre-season campaign due to the calf injury he picked up at the end of last season, but he made a cameo appearance in the charity match he helped to organise.

The Ukrainian teamed up with compatriot Andriy Shevchenko for the match in order to raise funds for those affected by Russia’s illegal invasion in his home country.

A host of ex-players came together to raise funds for war-torn Ukraine (John Walton/PA)

He captained one of the star-studded teams and, just 24 hours before Arsenal take on Manchester City in the Community Shield, played in the opening exchanges before being replaced.

A minute’s silence and video address from Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy preceded kick-off and an entertaining game, which also featured a 15-minute cameo from Chelsea’s Ukraine international Mykahilo Mudryk, ended 2-2.

Mark Noble and Darijo Srna scored for Team Zinchenko while Clarence Seedorf and William Gallas bagged for Team Shevchenko.

Latest

