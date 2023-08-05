Manchester United complete Rasmus Hojlund signing on five-year deal

The Danish striker says he's 'incredibly excited' to seal the Old Trafford move. 
DANE DEAL: Rasmus Hojlund has signed for Manchester United. (Nigel French/PA)

Sat, 05 Aug, 2023
PA Sport Staff

Manchester United have completed the signing of striker Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta on a five-year deal.

The 20-year-old, who scored 27 goals in 87 appearances for the Serie A side and has netted six times in six appearances for Denmark, has an option for a further year which would take his Old Trafford stay to 2029.

Hojlund told the club website: “It is no secret that I have been a fan of this great club since I was a small boy and I dreamed of walking out at Old Trafford as a Manchester United player.

“I am incredibly excited by this opportunity to turn that dream into a reality and I am determined to repay the faith that the club has shown in me.

“It is still early in my career, but I know that I am ready to make this step up and play with this group of world-class players.”

