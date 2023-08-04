Lamtoukou injury time equaliser seals point for Athlone 

League of Ireland Division One

Bray Wanderers 2 Athlone Town 2

Néhémie Lamtoukou scored an 92nd minute equaliser as Athlone salvaged a point against nine-man Bray as the SSE Airtricity Men's First Division play-off race intensified.

The substitute headed in Michael Peprah’s corner two minutes into stoppage time at Carlisle Grounds to seal a 2-2 draw after ten-man Bray came from 1-0 down to lead 2-1.

Darren Craven’s 64th minute free-kick sailed past Enda Minogue under pressure from Chris Lyons as Wanderers equalised.

They then turned the game on its head in the 74th minute. Craven was felled in the box by German Fuentes Rodriguez. And Lyon slotted in the spot-kick.

But two minutes later, Cole Omorehiomwan was dismissed for a second yellow after an off the ball incident with Frantz Pierrot.

After a bright start by Wanderers, the Midlanders hit the front in the 12th minute through a controversial penalty.

Matthew Connor saved well off Valerii Dolia’s 22-yard shot, Bray defender Cole Omorehiomwan than tangled with Pierrot for the rebound.

Referee Alan Patchell awarded a spot-kick with Pierrot converting for his 16th league goal of the season.

There was worse to follow for the Seasiders in the 36th minute.

Home skipper Dave Webster’s pass was cut out by Dolia. Webster then appeared to win the tackle. Patchell blew for a free then dismissed the defender after consulting with his fourth official Jason Moore.

Bray Wanderers: Connor; Murphy, Webster, Omorehiomwan, Massey; Craven, Crowley (Quinn 56), Almirall, Thompson (Chukwu 87); Lyons (Groome 80), Feeney (O’Sullivan 80).

Athlone Town: Minogue; Abdikadir (Campion-Hinds half time), Fuentes Rodriguez, van Geenen (Lamtoukou 86), Peprah; McKenna, Hickey; Orrego (Leal half time), Connolly, Dolia (Gavin 63); Pierrot.

Referee: Alan Patchell (Dublin).