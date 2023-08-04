Cobh come from behind to share spoils with Wexford

League of Ireland Division One

Cobh Ramblers 2 Wexford FC 2

Cobh Ramblers fought back to overturn a two-goal deficit and secure a draw against Wexford FC in St Colman’s Park on Friday night.

Much of the opening period had little action from either side, though the Rams did look the better of the two, and they had the possession to show for it.

However, it was the Youths who drew blood first, with Ethan Boyle capitalising on a slip up from the Rams back three. The Wexford skipper played a dangerous low cross to Thomas Oluwa, who controlled it superbly, before smashing it beyond Steacy.

The Rams almost equalised when Owen Mason spilled the ball in his six-yard box, but the Youths quickly turned it into a threatening counterattack, with goal-scorer Owula spearheading the charge.

It was well defended by Jason Abbott and Brendan Frahill, but the pair had to settle for a Wexford corner-kick.

The resulting corner saw the visitors drop a dangerous ball into the Cobh box, and as the Ramblers failed to deal with it, Danny Furlong was there to smash it in after 30 minutes of play.

Cobh kept their heads up though and found a great reply through Tiernan O’Brien. The young wing back got on the end of Mikie Rowe’s off-target shot, poking it home just before it went out of play.

The hosts continued their struggle in breaking through the Wexford defence, and as heavy rain fell in the second period, their hopes of a result were washed away.

The Rams were handed a gift from James Crawford, who gave away a penalty in the 91st minute. Jack Doherty made no mistake on his return from injury and smashed it into the top right corner to secure a hard-fought point for Keegan’s men.

COBH RAMBLERS: Steacy; Browne, Eguaibor, Frahill, Lyons, Waweru, Phillips, Rowe (Desmond 87), Holland (Doherty 70), O’Brien, Abbott (Casey 87).

WEXFORD FC: Mason; Levingston (McCann HT), Boyle (Kenny 78), Lovic, Crawford, Furlong (Chambers 70), Piper, Webb, O’Malley, Browne, Oluwa (Kelly 84).

Referee: M Lynch