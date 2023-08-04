Waterford back to winning ways with Kerry victory

League of Ireland Division One

Waterford FC 3 CONNOR PARSONS ’37, ROLAND IDOWU ’67, RONAN COUGHLAN ‘90+1 Kerry FC 0

Waterford FC made a return to winning ways in the SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division as Keith Long’s side recorded a third win over bottom side Kerry FC in their clash played at a rain soaked RSC as goals Connor Parsons, Roland Idowu, and Ronan Coughlan helped the Blues stamp their authority on second spot.

A neat Waterford move nearly yielded the breakthrough goal inside three minutes when Barry Baggley touched the ball into the path of Ronan Coughlan on the top of the penalty area, but his shot was deflected inches wide of the left-hand post.

Blues keeper Sam Sargeant was called into action to make a fine save to deny Kerry from opening the scoring on 11 minutes when he tipped a stunning effort from Matt Keane over the crossbar before the home side took the lead on 37 minutes.

Coughlan sent over a left-wing cross that fell to Idowu, and after his shot was blocked into the path of Connor Parsons, he blasted a right-footed shot past a helpless Arthur Nganon to the left-hand corner from 12 yards to give the hosts the lead.

It was the post denied Waterford a second goal on 49 minutes when Ronan Coughlan headed a Barry Baggley free-kick onto the post before the home side doubled their lead midway through the second-half. Connor Parsons slipped the ball into the feet of Roland Idowu, who controlled the ball before letting fly with a cracking right-footed strike that gave keeper Arthur Nganon no chance whatsoever.

The Blues completed the scoring in second-half injury-time when Idowu played over a brilliant through ball that saw ace striker Ronan Coughlan head the ball past the advancing Nganon before finishing to the net from just inside the penalty area.

Waterford FC: Sam Sargeant, Harry Nevin (Niall O’Keeffe ’19), Drew Baker, Giles Phillips, Ryan Burke, Barry Baggley, Cameron Cresswell (Romeo Akachukwu ’63), Christie Pattisson (Sam Perry ’74), Connor Parsons (Serge Atakayi ’74), Roland Idowu, Ronan Coughlan.

Kerry FC: Arthur Nganon, Ethan Kos, Jonathan Hannafin (Togor Silong ’59), Kevin Williams, Cian Barrett, Rob Vasiu (Nathan Gleeson ’82), Martin Coughlan (Ronan Teehan ’46), Matt Keane (Sean O’Connell ’59), Sean McGrath, Leo Gaxha, Ryan Kelliher (Cian Brosnan ’68).

Referee: Gavin Colfer (Wicklow).