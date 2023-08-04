Bayern Munich submit final Harry Kane bid and expect Spurs response on Friday

Bayern Munich have submitted an improved bid for Harry Kane that they consider their final offer and expect to be told by Tottenham on Friday whether a deal will go ahead.

The German champions have been told by Kane that he is ready to join but a transfer rests on the response of the Spurs chairman, Daniel Levy. He dismissed out of hand Bayern’s opening offer of €70m (£60m) plus add-ons for Kane and made clear their next proposal of €80m plus add-ons was also insufficient. Bayern delegates were in London for talks this week and have made a new proposal.