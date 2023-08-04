'Be with us because in the next tournament we’ll go for medals' - Vera Pauw

Vera Pauw danced a jig during Ireland’s homecoming as the beleaguered boss promised to deliver medals at the next tournament.

Although the ground beneath the Ireland manager is decidedly shaky amid players and FAI powerbrokers going cold on her methods, she had the estimated 8,000 crowd in O’Connell Street chanting her name.

This was a party to celebrate the watershed of World Cup qualification rather than the one point and one goals they accrued from the tournament.

Ireland’s struggles during the consecutive defeats to co-hosts Australia and Canada occurred to a backdrop of discontent in the camp.

It soon parachuted to the foreground for the last game against Nigeria on Monday when Pauw and her captain Katie McCabe became immersed in an off-field disagreement over substitutions.

McCabe wanted fresh legs but the manager demurred at the notion of withdrawing Sinead Farrelly, insistent the newly-recruited American was Ireland’s star performer heading into the final 20 minutes with the game scoreless.

Pauw’s subsequent explanation at the press conference realigned any misconception over authority, leading McCabe to post her infamous zipped mouth emoji within an hour as the squad returned to their team base in Brisbane.

Her voice, however, will be an important one when the FAI percolate various opinions into the assessment they’ll make on the viability of keeping Pauw at the helm.

The dilemma around extending the contract that expires this month will be decided in the coming weeks, traced from that report into a discussion at board level. The routine meeting of directors isn’t scheduled until August 29 but an earlier outcome is best for all parties.

On Saturday, September 23, a new cycle begins for the squad with the Nations League opener against Northern Ireland. The sales campaign for the €20-per-ticket first-ever women’s international at Lansdowne Road was well underway before McCabe turbocharged the drive from the stage last night but the fans attending the landmark fixture will want certainty in the dugout.

The Nations League campaign that also includes other lower seeds Hungary and Albania will determine the difficulty of Ireland reaching the 2025 Euro, another first.

Despite all the rancour and uncertainty around her, Pauw is carrying on regardless – telegraphing one direction into the future.

“Thank you so much from the bottom of our hearts,” said Pauw, initially brought onto stage with her staff before the players had a separate introduction.

“Be with us because in the next tournament we’ll go for medals.”

Even McCabe, situated at the end of a semi-circle of players behind, mustered a clap at this display of ambition.

All but four players from the 26 selected, composed of 23 and three training players, were available for the party.

Denise O’Sullivan, Marissa Sheva, Kyra Carusa and fourth-choice goalkeeper Sophie Whitehouse were excused, with American club commitments cited as contributary.

The delegation had arrived home from Brisbane 24 hours apart, to facilitate the business class seats paid for by FIFA, with the second batch only touched down when they were ferried by bus into Dublin City Centre.

Excitement amongst supporters who had gathered in O’Connell Street from 6pm rose as the big screens displayed a live camera from the bus as it made its approach, aided by a Garda escort, through the streets.

Pauw was first centrestage, that trademark broad smile accompanied by a dance to rouse the jubilant fans.

After that, each player in attendance was introduced to the crowd, with a huge roar abounding for Abbie Larkin, Ireland’s youngest-ever World Cup player at 18. Just two miles away in her native Ringsend, posters and bunting still adorns the walls and flats.

McCabe did most of the talking on behalf of the players, admitting her delightful goal against Canada from a corner was a fluke. “I was aiming for the head of Louise Quinn,” she confessed.

Promising that this was only the start for the team, Pauw’s name is conspicuous by its absence in any declaration for what’s ahead.

“We created history by qualifying a major tournament but it was important for us girls to leave a legacy, being an inspiration for young girls,” said McCabe.

“Hopefully we did the nation proud. Honestly, we’re only getting started. We’ve experienced the demands of being at the World Cup. There’s so much more potential and growth in this team. We want to push on and ensure that qualifications are more consistent.” Defensive duo Louise Quinn and Niamh Fahey were also invited to speak, with the latter reaffirming her intention to mull over retirement before finalising a decision. And then the Hampden Hero, Amber Barrett, stepped forward to belt out a few verses of Wild Rover.

There was time for selfies and autographs but as proceedings concluded, Pauw made an interesting observation. Asked for her highpoint of the trip to Down Under, she emphatically specified the stalemate against Nigeria, on the basis of how destructive the Africans were of Australia in the previous match.

If McCabe’s worldie was in contention, she wasn’t allowing that opinion of her to go public 72 hours after another take spoken out loud screamed of fractures in the group.