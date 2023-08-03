'I wouldn’t call it ballsy' - Buckley says Cork City manager search is 'an ongoing process' after failed Doherty talks

Cork City’s Liam Buckley has denied the club were ballsy in trying to lure the manager of their relegation playoff rivals for the final furlong of the league campaign.

Drogheda United, who hold a six-point buffer over City, granted Kevin Doherty permission to discuss with owner Dermot Usher a prospective switch over the weekend but he opted to stay put.

The Rebel Army will have 10 games after Sunday’s trip to champions Shamrock Rovers to avoid a playoff against a First Division team, likely Waterford, for a place in next year’s top-flight.

Buckley, drafted in by Usher in May as recruitment consultant but immediately elevated to caretaker boss when Colin Healy quit, says a new boss could still be headhunted by the end of the season.

He’ll combine remaining at the helm with seeking a permanent replacement, aware of the benefits accrued from a swift appointment.

"It would be helpful to have a new coach coming in, having a look to gauge the current staff, myself and where all the players stand,” he said.

“That would be ideal but if it’s not the case, it’s not to be. I haven’t spoken to anybody with a view to next week or the following week.”

On Doherty’s decision to snub the offer up an upgrade to a full-time set-up, the veteran coach said: “I wouldn’t call it ballsy. We’ve spoken to quite a few different people and he was one. Dermot had a chat with him and it wasn’t to be, bearing in mind, it was for his own personal reasons. He didn’t apply for it. He was approached. It didn’t suit or whatever. It is what it is.

“It’s an ongoing process and we’ll assess it as we’re going along there. My job at this minute in time is to try and get the team out of the bottom two and if we avoid that, it will be great.

“That’s where I’m at this minute in time. If situations arise, we will have a new manager in for next season but if it so happens that it’s this season, well and good.”

Buckley was livid with his team’s showing in Friday’s 2-0 home defeat to Shelbourne and has urged his players to take ownership of the difficult situation they’re in.

Bolstering his squad has been a challenge, especially with Matt Healy departing, Joe O Brien-Whitmarsh out for at least four weeks with a fractured cheekbone and Ruairi Keating on compassionate leave due to the tragic passing of his father, Ciaran.

Buckley has added former English League One midfielder Ben Worman this week and expects at least another two free agents to be enlisted before the deadline arrives at the end of August.

“It’s our team and our job is to kick ass to ensure we get some level of performance from the players,” he asserted. “The lads are hurting and you’d like to think they’ll take responsibility.

“We can’t afford to play like we did against Shels. We need fight and effort. There’s no point being a good player in training - you’ve got to do it matches.

“We need to get out of this losing run. The only way to change it is by having a proper go against Rovers on Sunday. The team drew at Tallaght before we beat Rovers at home.

“There’s 33 points to play for so we’re not throwing the baby out with the bathwater. We’re not blind. I’m disappointed with some of the performances and I hope that is felt by the players.

“We have a great fanbase, who have been quite supportive but there’s been a few murmurs here and there which is what happens when you lose matches.

“We need everybody to grab it with blood and thunder and get going from now ‘til the end of the season. That will give us a chance of getting out of trouble and we still have the FAI Cup.”