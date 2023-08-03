Morocco beat Colombia as both teams advance to World Cup last 16

The world No 72-ranked Moroccans scored through Anissa Lahmari’s rebound after a saved penalty at the end of the first half, but their passage was only secured after South Korea held two-time champions Germany to a 1-1 draw in the other Group H match.
DEBUT SUCCESS: Morocco players celebrate following the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between South Korea and Morocco. Pic: AP Photo/James Elsby

Thu, 03 Aug, 2023 - 13:47
Associated Press

Morocco 1 Colombia 0

Debutants Morocco stunned Colombia 1-0 in their final group match in Perth to reach the last 16 of the Women’s World Cup at the first attempt, along with their opponents.

The world No 72-ranked Moroccans scored through Anissa Lahmari’s rebound after a saved penalty at the end of the first half, but their passage was only secured after South Korea held two-time champions Germany to a 1-1 draw in the other Group H match. Colombia topped the group with six points, bettering runners-up Morocco on goal difference, while Germany and South Korea depart.

Morocco, who were thumped 6-0 by Germany in their opener before beating South Korea 1-0, move on to meet France in Adelaide and Colombia play Jamaica in Melbourne on Tuesday.

The two teams generated chances in the first half, but it was only in stoppage time when Colombia’s Daniela Arias clumsily fouled forward Ibtissam Jraïdi in the penalty area that Morocco had a genuine scoring opportunity.

Las Cafeteras keeper Catalina Pérez dived to her left to stop Ghizlane Chebbak’s spot-kick, but midfielder Lahmari nudged the ball into the net in the ensuing goalmouth scramble.

Colombia dominated play in search of an equaliser after the break, with Daniela Montoya and Lorena Bedoya Durango getting shots away in the 59th minute. Morocco goalkeeper Khadija Er-Rmichi found herself in the thick of it again in the 72nd minute when she tipped teenage striker Linda Caicedo’s shot over the bar.

#Womens World Cup 2023
