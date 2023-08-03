Michael Duffy urges Derry City to finish the job in Finland

Michael Duffy has urged his team-mates to create their own piece of history in Finland this afternoon by becoming only the second Derry City team to reach the third qualifying round of a European competition by avoiding defeat to KuPS.

With the 'Candystripes' holding an impressive 2-1 league from the first leg, the 28-year-old has urged his playing colleagues to believe in themselves and do everything in their power to achieve the necessary result in Kuopio (kick-off 5pm).

Recalling the first leg performance, Duffy couldn't believe the buzz and the noise which greeted the full-time whistle.

"The buzz at the Brandywell was unbelievable after the first leg. We really enjoyed that winning feeling after a really good second half performance, but that's now been put on hold and it's all about focusing on the second leg in Kupio," he maintained.

"It's just half time in this fixture and we've got to believe in ourselves, stick to what the gaffer says and enjoy the experience."

With 35 European appearances under his belt representing Derry and Dundalk - he represented the "Lilywhites" in the Group Stages of the Europa League - Duffy is fully aware it will prove to be a tough game in Finland.

Duffy also holds the view that if his hometown club can repeat their second half showing from the first leg, then they have every chance of advancing to the third round of the competition.

"We are in this competition for a reason and we really have to believe in ourselves. We've managed to put ourselves in an unbelievable position having won the first match after falling 1-0 behind after conceding a penalty second before half-time.

"But we didn't feel sorry for ourselves. We knew we could do better and we proved that in the second half. It will not be easy, but we've got to give our best and see where that takes us."

Meanwhile, strengthening the home side's hopes will be the return of three African players who failed to make the trip to Foyleside due to visa problems. That news was not lost on KuPS boss, Jani Honkavaara.

"We had to play without three defensive players from our starting line-up due to the visa issues and we also had two regular players absent due to injury.," he said.

"So preparation for the first leg was difficult for us, basically missing almost half our usual team. However, I was very pleased with our first half performance, we played well and our tactics were fine. But in the second half, Derry City made it more difficult for us, they played very well and took their chances," he added.

Honkavaara was quick to point out that his side could turn the tie around now that the second fixture will be played in Kuopio.

"We are now at home and I expect us to be at full strength. With the travelling and the visa problems we became confused, so this is going to be a very different game," he promised.

"We may have to make some adjustments to compete with Derry City's direct approach, we'll have to wait and see."