Stephen O'Donnell eyeing up another special European night with Dundalk

His Lilywhites side are looking to overhaul a 3-1 first leg defeat to KA Akureyri in Reykjavik last week.
SPECIAL NIGHT TO COME?: Dundalk head coach Stephen O'Donnell. Photo by Haflidi Breidfjord/Sportsfile

Thu, 03 Aug, 2023 - 08:10
James Rogers

Stephen O’Donnell had a big role to play in a couple of historic European nights as a player. Now he needs another in his role as Dundalk head coach.

It was the Galwegian’s penalty in extra-time in Belgrade 12 years ago that helped Shamrock Rovers past Partizan to become the first ever Irish club to qualify for the Europe League group stages.

O’Donnell was back there as Dundalk captain in 2016 with Stephen Kenny’s side going a step further by becoming the first Irish club to firstly claim a point and then a win at that level.

Perhaps the toughest task of all lies ahead though as his Lilywhites side look to overhaul a 3-1 first leg defeat to KA Akureyri in Reykjavik last week.

Only 11 times in history has an Irish club lost the first leg away from home and progressed in Europe but the deficit in each of those games was never more than a goal.

As a result, Dundalk need something special against the Icelandic outfit at Oriel Park but O’Donnell feels it’s possible.

“We’ve spoken about it and it could be a special night but we’ve a lot of hard work ahead and it’s a big task for that to happen but we also know that it’s possible that it could happen,” he said.

“It’s going to take a monumental effort for us to go through but we’ve had our backs to the wall before and had really special nights at Oriel. Hopefully this can be a little bit of the same.

“Obviously it's an uphill task being behind but anyone that watched the first game will know it's not an insurmountable one.

Only long-term absentees Keith Ward, Robbie Benson and John Mountney are missing for Dundalk, although new signing Daryl Horgan is not yet eligible to play.

