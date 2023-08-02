Gianluigi Buffon retires at 45 after glorious career with Italy and Juventus

The former Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has retired from football at the age of 45, after 28 years in which he reached exceptional milestones for club and country. Buffon, who in 2006 lifted the World Cup, won 10 Serie A titles with Juventus and a Ligue 1 title with Paris Saint-Germain.

“That’s all folks!” Buffon said. “You gave me everything. I gave you everything. We did it together.” Widely regarded as one of the greatest keepers of all-time, he ended his career where he started, at Parma, who are in the Italian second tier, having struggled with injuries in his final season.