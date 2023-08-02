Gianluigi Buffon retires at 45 after glorious career with Italy and Juventus

Buffon, who in 2006 lifted the World Cup, won 10 Serie A titles with Juventus and a Ligue 1 title with Paris Saint-Germain.
Gianluigi Buffon retires at 45 after glorious career with Italy and Juventus

ARRIVEDERCI: World Cup-winning former Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has called time on an astonishing 28-year career. Photo credit: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Wed, 02 Aug, 2023 - 15:47
Reuters

The former Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has retired from football at the age of 45, after 28 years in which he reached exceptional milestones for club and country. Buffon, who in 2006 lifted the World Cup, won 10 Serie A titles with Juventus and a Ligue 1 title with Paris Saint-Germain.

“That’s all folks!” Buffon said. “You gave me everything. I gave you everything. We did it together.” Widely regarded as one of the greatest keepers of all-time, he ended his career where he started, at Parma, who are in the Italian second tier, having struggled with injuries in his final season.

Buffon joined Juve from Parma in 2001 and spent most of his career with the club, except for a season at PSG in 2018-19, before returning to Turin and then to Parma in June 2021. He played 176 times for Italy.

Read More

Cork's Cathal Heffernan now set for Newcastle United move

Buffon began his career in Parma’s youth system in 1991 aged 13, initially playing in midfield before adapting to the role of goalkeeper because of his height and physical attributes. He made his Serie A debut for Parma in a goalless draw against Milan in November 1995 at the age of 17.

Buffon played a record 657 times in the Italian top flight and is the most-capped male goalkeeper of all time. He retired from international football in 2018 after Italy failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

More in this section

Australia Diani's hat-trick lifts France over Panama and into last 16
Reggae Girlz dance with joy as Brazil dumped out of World Cup Reggae Girlz dance with joy as Brazil dumped out of World Cup
Clinical Sweden top Group G after 2-0 win over Argentina Clinical Sweden top Group G after 2-0 win over Argentina
<p>UNCERTAIN FUTURE: Manager Vera Pauw at Dublin Airport on the Republic of Ireland's return from the Women's World Cup. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile</p>

FAI to undertake 'comprehensive review' of Ireland's Women's World Cup campaign

READ NOW
ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

Your home for all the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on the Women's World Cup and Ireland's historic debut appearance.

Go

WWC logo

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd