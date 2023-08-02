FAI to undertake 'comprehensive review' of Ireland's Women's World Cup campaign

The FAI have finally broken their silence on Vera Pauw’s future – confirming a World Cup review will be discussed with the board in the coming weeks.

Pauw’s last act under her current contact will be leading the squad and staff into a homecoming reception at O’Connell Street’s GPO on Thursday evening.

She and captain Katie McCabe returned to Dublin today from Australia without speaking to reporters awaiting along with well-wishers at Dublin Airport.

Ireland’s first-ever tournament ended prematurely from a competitive standpoint as defeats to Australia and Canada in their opening pair of Group B games dashed their ambitions of progressing to the last-16.

Their final game on Monday, the stalemate against a Nigerian side 12 places behind in the seedings but facing England in the knockout stages, was marred by a sideline row between manager and captain.

Pauw revealed afterwards she had rebuffed a request from McCabe to freshen up the team by withdrawing Sinead Farrelly, the 33-year-old American midfielder.

The Dutchwoman’s future was already in jeopardy amidst ongoing accusations of misconduct and weight-shaming during her year at Houston Dash, claims she emphatically rejects, as well as a slew of players refusing to endorse her continuity in the post.

Niamh Fahey became the seventh player in a row to deflect the contract question to the FAI, without providing a providing a personal opinion.

The FAI hierarchy have been absorbing feedback from players, both before and during the World Cup.

“With our World Cup journey at an end, the FAI will now undertake a full and comprehensive review of the campaign and tournament, as is our standard practice, and this will be discussed at the next FAI Board Meeting in the coming weeks,” the FAI said in a statement.

“The Football Association of Ireland would like to congratulate the players, management and staff of the Ireland Women’s National Team on their performance at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 and to thank all Irish fans both at home, around the world and in Australia for their magnificent support.

"We look forward to celebrating the team with fans at the Homecoming event on O’Connell Street in Dublin tomorrow evening.”

Ireland’s next games are looming with the opening Nations League double-header against Northern Ireland against Hungary on September 23 and 26.

Should the FAI top brass, led by chief executive Jonathan Hill and Football Lead Marc Canham, recommend a change to the board, newly-appointed head of women’s football Eileen Gleeson may step into a caretaker role.

She was previously Pauw’s assistant before becoming manager of Glasgow City.