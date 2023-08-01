Homecoming reception details for Ireland Women's World Cup squad confirmed

Dublin City Council have invited the public to welcome the team home with a public reception taking place this Thursday evening, 3rd August.
Homecoming reception details for Ireland Women's World Cup squad confirmed

HOMECOMING: Republic of Ireland supporters after the match between Ireland and Nigeria at Brisbane Stadium. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Tue, 01 Aug, 2023 - 18:21
Examiner Sport

Dublin City Council have invited the public to welcome home the Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team from the Women’s World Cup with a public reception this Thursday evening, 3rd August.

The event will take place on O’Connell St in front of the GPO, beginning at 6:30pm. There will be entertainment provided on the night by Block Rockin’ Beats DJ Dec Pierce, before the team takes to the stage to be welcomed by MC Dave Moore from Today FM.

“We’ve all enjoyed watching the Girls in Green do us proud in Australia,” said the Lord Mayor of Dublin Daithí de Róiste.

“Now is our chance to tell them in person just how proud we are of them. I have no doubt their efforts will have inspired lots of girls and boys all over the city to try and be like them some day.

"So come along to O’Connell St on Thursday and lets give Vera and the squad a welcome home to remember!”

Read More

Vera Pauw: A player can always ask but Katie McCabe isn't the coach

Dublin City Council is asking people to use public transport when travelling to and from the event, which is a family-friendly, alcohol-free event. Luas Green Line services will be suspended between Dominic and St. Stephen’s Green Luas Stops from 2.30pm until last tram to facilitate the event.

Luas Green Line services will run between Broombridge and Dominic Luas Stops, and from St. Stephen’s Green to Sandyford / Brides Glen Luas Stops only during this time. Valid Luas tickets will be accepted on Dublin Bus.

Members of the public are asked to enter O'Connell St. from the O'Connell St. Bridge end. Those attending are asked to follow the event signage and stewards’ instructions.

To celebrate the team’s achievement, Beckett Bridge will feature a special COYGIG message tomorrow evening and Thursday evening.

The latest information on public transport may be found at www.transportforireland.ie

ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

Your home for all the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on the Women's World Cup and Ireland's historic debut appearance.

Go

WWC logo

More in this section

Liverpool v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League - Group C - Anfield There’s nothing to it – Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp on Kylian Mbappe loan link
China v England - FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 - Group D - Hindmarsh Stadium Lauren James helps fire England past China to set up Nigeria knockout tie
Cathal Heffernan closing in on a move to Serie A side Verona Cathal Heffernan closing in on a move to Serie A side Verona
#Womens World Cup 2023
Liverpool’s Megan Campbell, left, and Chelsea’s Katerina Svitkova (Fabio De Paola/PA)

Republic World Cup team ‘catalyst’ to inspire next generation – Megan Campbell

READ NOW
ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

Your home for all the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on the Women's World Cup and Ireland's historic debut appearance.

Go

WWC logo

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd