Homecoming reception details for Ireland Women's World Cup squad confirmed

Dublin City Council have invited the public to welcome home the Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team from the Women’s World Cup with a public reception this Thursday evening, 3rd August.

The event will take place on O’Connell St in front of the GPO, beginning at 6:30pm. There will be entertainment provided on the night by Block Rockin’ Beats DJ Dec Pierce, before the team takes to the stage to be welcomed by MC Dave Moore from Today FM.

“We’ve all enjoyed watching the Girls in Green do us proud in Australia,” said the Lord Mayor of Dublin Daithí de Róiste.

“Now is our chance to tell them in person just how proud we are of them. I have no doubt their efforts will have inspired lots of girls and boys all over the city to try and be like them some day.

"So come along to O’Connell St on Thursday and lets give Vera and the squad a welcome home to remember!”

Dublin City Council is asking people to use public transport when travelling to and from the event, which is a family-friendly, alcohol-free event. Luas Green Line services will be suspended between Dominic and St. Stephen’s Green Luas Stops from 2.30pm until last tram to facilitate the event.

Luas Green Line services will run between Broombridge and Dominic Luas Stops, and from St. Stephen’s Green to Sandyford / Brides Glen Luas Stops only during this time. Valid Luas tickets will be accepted on Dublin Bus.

Members of the public are asked to enter O'Connell St. from the O'Connell St. Bridge end. Those attending are asked to follow the event signage and stewards’ instructions.

To celebrate the team’s achievement, Beckett Bridge will feature a special COYGIG message tomorrow evening and Thursday evening.

The latest information on public transport may be found at www.transportforireland.ie