Lauren James helps fire England past China to set up Nigeria knockout tie

The Lionesses had too much for China in Adelaide.
Lauren James helps fire England past China to set up Nigeria knockout tie

HITTING FORM: England's Lauren James celebrates scoring her side's fourth goal of the game against China in Adelaide. Picture: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire.

Tue, 01 Aug, 2023 - 14:13
Guardian Sport

England will face Nigeria in the last 16 of the Women’s World Cup after a blistering performance from Sarina Wiegman’s side saw them hammer China 6-1 to secure top spot in Group D.

Alessia Russo opened the scoring after just four minutes and the lead was doubled by Lauren Hemp midway through the first half. Lauren James’s brilliant finish made it 3-0 before half-time and the Chelsea forward also saw a second thumping strike ruled out for an offside against Lucy Bronze.

Wang Shuang pulled a goal back for China from the penalty spot early in the second half, after handball was given against Bronze, but England’s three-goal cushion was soon restored, the irrepressible James volleying home in style to make it 4-1. James also had another exceptional goal chalked off earlier in the match, denying the Chelsea player a hat-trick in a sensational performance.

Chloe Kelly came off the bench to add a fifth after a horrible error from Zhu Yu in the China goal and Rachel Daly thumped home England’s sixth with six minutes to go to complete an impressive rout against a side ranked 14th in the world.

Nigeria, who shocked the hosts Australia in their second group game, a result that was sandwiched between 0-0 draws against Canada and the Republic of Ireland, now await in Brisbane on Monday.

ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

Your home for all the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on the Women's World Cup and Ireland's historic debut appearance.

Go

WWC logo

More in this section

Brugts stars in thrashing of Vietnam as Netherlands top World Cup group Brugts stars in thrashing of Vietnam as Netherlands top World Cup group
USA stumble into knockout stages after 0-0 draw with Portugal USA stumble into knockout stages after 0-0 draw with Portugal
Tottenham Hotspur Training and Press Conference - Tuesday October 11th Business as usual for Harry Kane amid reports Daniel Levy met Bayern officials
#Womens World Cup 2023
<p>MY VERONA: Cathal Heffernan is set for a new challenge in Italy.</p>

Cathal Heffernan closing in on a move to Serie A side Verona

READ NOW
ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

Your home for all the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on the Women's World Cup and Ireland's historic debut appearance.

Go

WWC logo

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd