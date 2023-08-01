Lauren James helps fire England past China to set up Nigeria knockout tie

England will face Nigeria in the last 16 of the Women’s World Cup after a blistering performance from Sarina Wiegman’s side saw them hammer China 6-1 to secure top spot in Group D.

Alessia Russo opened the scoring after just four minutes and the lead was doubled by Lauren Hemp midway through the first half. Lauren James’s brilliant finish made it 3-0 before half-time and the Chelsea forward also saw a second thumping strike ruled out for an offside against Lucy Bronze.

Wang Shuang pulled a goal back for China from the penalty spot early in the second half, after handball was given against Bronze, but England’s three-goal cushion was soon restored, the irrepressible James volleying home in style to make it 4-1. James also had another exceptional goal chalked off earlier in the match, denying the Chelsea player a hat-trick in a sensational performance. Chloe Kelly came off the bench to add a fifth after a horrible error from Zhu Yu in the China goal and Rachel Daly thumped home England’s sixth with six minutes to go to complete an impressive rout against a side ranked 14th in the world. Nigeria, who shocked the hosts Australia in their second group game, a result that was sandwiched between 0-0 draws against Canada and the Republic of Ireland, now await in Brisbane on Monday.