Dion Fanning: Ireland go home with pride, a point and a zipped mouth emoji  

And so Ireland’s World Cup ended with another reminder of how little was needed for it all to be so different.

Their first World Cup campaign ended with a point and a clean sheet in a game where their opponents Nigeria were even more satisfied with this scoreless draw as they moved into the last 16.

“Our gameplan worked again and I’m so proud,” Vera Pauw said afterwards.

The country would have shared in the pride of a team that made history and in qualifying for their first World Cup achieved something transformative in Irish sport. But the ‘again’ in her sentence was doing a lot of heavy lifting. Why Pauw needed to emphasise her own gameplan would become clearer as events progressed through the Australian evening.

The gameplan itself was, Pauw confirmed in the post match press conference, questioned during the game by Katie McCabe who came to the sideline to suggest that Ireland needed to make changes as Nigeria dominated the second half. The need for change seemed obvious to many watching but Pauw asserted her right as a coach not to do so while McCabe later asserted her right to tweet by posting a zipped mouth emoji.

So, 21 years after a nation parsed sentences in Roy Keane’s interview with Tommie Gorman, the nation would try to interpret the significance of Katie’s zipped mouth emoji and what it meant for the future of this group and their coach.

The moment, with 10 minutes to go, when McCabe went over towards the bench seemed significant to those watching on television and even more so to those in the stadium.

On RTÉ, they noticed that McCabe was approaching the bench even as the international feed followed the action on the field. But then, following an ‘Oooh’ from George Hamilton, there was silence, as if a streaker had appeared and there would be no more said. After what seemed like an age, George then added, “I didn’t see too much in the way of a conversation there.”

Pauw would later say that McCabe had wanted changes, specifically for Sinead Farrelly to be substituted. “I am the coach, not Katie,” she said, while adding that she had no problem with McCabe, Ireland’s captain, making this suggestion.

Yet the issue spoke to the tension — creative or otherwise — that is said to be part of this squad’s relationship with Pauw and which will have formed a significant part of the FAI’s thinking about a new contract.

By the time McCabe went to the bench, the game had unfolded as every other Irish game had unfolded at the competition.

Ireland had created chances in the first half and attacked with intent, this time aided by a greater contribution from Denise O’Sullivan who had been allowed to play in a more threatening position.

The small margins that could be held against Pauw in the first two games would also be used by Pauw — as well as nearly every other coach — to justify her approach. Why risk it all when risking a lot less can bring you so close?

Ireland had lost their first two games by the narrowest of margins and while this could be seen, quite fairly, as a sign of how far they had come, it could also be used, equally fairly, to ask questions of the approach. Specifically, would things have worked out differently with more adventure?

That sense lingered after this game too. Having made changes that were viewed as having disrupted a good performance against Canada, Pauw reverted to type and waited and waited until McCabe felt it was necessary to question the coach and look for changes from the bench.

It was hard not to feel that Pauw’s decisions involved a little bit of second guessing of herself, a knowledge of the criticism following the Canada game and the determination to stress the upsides of her methods if Ireland came away with a point. Yet a draw when you have been knocked out of the tournament against a team that were happy with a draw can’t be turned into a triumph.

Ireland could have had a lot more, even if Courtney Brosnan’s world-class save from Uchenna Kanu kept Ireland on course for a point.

The first half was full of positive Ireland play with O’Sullivan at the creative point of everything and McCabe going close with a shot from the edge of the box that she acknowledged later should have been on target.

Nigeria had come close too when Louise Quinn’s attempted pass was cut out by Kanu and Asisat Oshoala shot wide from a position where she would have been expected to score.

Nigeria might have exploited that tiredness if they really needed to but Ireland ended with a point which was the least their campaign deserved.

It was some consolation for this group that they ended their World Cup avoiding defeat. But when Pauw spoke about her gameplan working again, in that moment she sounded like a coach hoping for a new contract and trying to stress the achievements of the group as she underlined her case.

To end a World Cup without clarity on her contract is unsatisfactory for Pauw and she’s not the first coach to find it becomes an added ans — to their mind — unnecessary stress. The silence from the FAI hasn’t helped anyone.

Nobody knows what will happen next with this Irish coach who achieved history but it seems increasingly likely that making history will be Pauw’s final achievement with Ireland.

The homecoming will underline how much this team matters to so many people in Ireland and why there are reasons to be hopeful about the future.

This, it was stated repeatedly, needs to be the start of something, not the end. It is an encouraging way of framing participation in a competitive World Cup group which was always going to difficult.

Ireland will hope that in four years’ time, they are back having learned from this experience. But, even if the future is bright, it doesn’t mean the present should be exempt from interrogation.

It is a world that is getting more competitive by the week. Ireland will not be the only country advancing. How close Ireland came to achieving a lot more in their first World Cup will be seen as encouragement for the future, but it is also a reminder of the challenge.

There is nothing inevitable about what is to come and Ireland must make sure that the small margins that cost them in Australia are a foundation, rather than an endless source of regret.