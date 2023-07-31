Ireland on top but lacked finishing touch in first half against Nigeria

Ireland 0 Nigeria 0

Ireland are deadlocked with Nigeria at half-time of their concluding Women’s World Cup group game against Nigeria in Brisbane.

Playing for points and pride rather than progression, the redeployment of Denise O’Sullivan from midfield anchor to support for sole striker Kyra Carusa pointed to an attacking outlook.

They’ve enjoyed their share of the half chances in a scrappy game played before a half-full Laing Park but unable to profit from the shakiness of Chamaka Nnadozie in goal for the Super Falcons.

Kyra Carusa’s tame header following a knockdown by Louise Quinn from Katie McCabe’s in-swinging cross was their only time they forced the Nigerian goalkeeper into a save although the captain did flash a strike across the face of goal early on.

Republic of Ireland team huddle prior to the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, Group B match at Brisbane Stadium.

Nigeria – needing a point to be sure of progression once a victor emerges from the other game that Australia lead Canada in – fashioned the best opening through their star striker Asisat Oshoala on 14 minutes.

Bos Randy Waldrum has been careful to manage the forward’s minutes but the one newcomer in his side showed her threat by latching onto Uchenna Kanu’s pass and firing a yard wide of Courtney Brosnan’s post.

That chance was gifted by Quinn’s slack pass, a common feature of a half that Ireland enjoyed waves of possession without finding the clinical end product.

They’ve got 45 minutes to eke out their second goal and first win of the World Cup.

IRELAND (5-2-2-1): Courtney Brosnan; Heather Payne, Niamh Fahey, Louise Quinn, Megan Connolly, Katie McCabe; Lily Agg, Ruesha Littlejohn; Sinead Farrelly, Denise O’Sullivan; Krya Carusa

NIGERIA (4-3-3): Chamaka Nnadozie; Michelle Alozie, Osinachi Ohale, Oluwatosin Demehin, Ashleigh Plumptre; Halimatu Ayinde, Christy Ucheibe, Toni Payne; Uchenna Kanu, Asisat Oshoala. Rasheedat Ajibade.

Referee: Katai Garcia (Mexico).