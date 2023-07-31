Denise O'Sullivan pushed up as Ireland look to break World Cup duck

The Girls in Green take on Nigeria in Brisbane on Monday morning.
OUT ON A HIGH: Katie McCabe, right, and Denise O'Sullivan of Republic of Ireland before the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Group B match versus Nigeria at Brisbane Stadium. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Mon, 31 Jul, 2023 - 09:40
John Fallon, Brisbane

Denise O’Sullivan will operate in an advanced position for Ireland as they seek to conclude their first World Cup with victory of group leaders Nigeria in Brisbane.

Unlike her role as captain of North Carolina Courage, O’Sullivan has always been deployed by Ireland boss Vera Pauw as one of the two holding midfielders in her rigid structure.

The lack of punch in the final third for the majority of the opening defeat to co-hosts Australia attracted calls for the Corkwoman to be afforded liberty to unleash her attacking repertoire.

Glimpses of that artillery were evident against Canada, another narrow loss which ended Ireland’s last-16 hopes, and she will slot into the berth previously occupied by Lucy Quinn as one of the two support for lone striker Kyra Carusa.

Lily Agg is the beneficiary by earning her first start of the tournament, partnering Ruesha Littlejohn in the engine-room.

Heather Payne has been deemed fit enough to again be chosen in the line-up, hopefully avoiding a repeat of last Wednesday when she hobbled out of the warm-up with an aggravated hamstring.

Is this a swansong for some of Ireland's great servants?

Nigeria can seal their progression to the knockout stage by adding three points to the one they extracted from Canada and three by coming from behind to stun the Matildas.

Kick off at Laing Park is 8pm local, 11am Irish.

IRELAND (5-2-2-1): Courtney Brosnan; Heather Payne, Niamh Fahey, Louise Quinn, Megan Connolly, Katie McCabe; Lily Agg, Ruesha Littlejohn; Sinead Farrelly, Denise O’Sullivan; Krya Carusa 

Ref: Katai Garcia (Mexico).

