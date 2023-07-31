Is this a swansong for some of Ireland's great servants?

Nigeria mightn’t be the last Ireland hurrah just for Vera Pauw.

What better way to bow out of international service than a World Cup – as Niall Quinn and Stephen Staunton did in 2002 – and Áine O'Gorman had indicated on her comeback that this would constitute a fitting swansong.

Although O’Gorman only this week left the door open on extending her haul of 119 caps, with an appetising Aviva Stadium fixture looming on September 23, age may catch up with the generation of the Liberty Hall uprising.

Niamh Fahey, 36 in October, is the elder stateswoman of the crew, closely followed by O’Gorman and Diane Caldwell (both 34).

The latter has been stuck on 96 caps and reliant on Pauw veering off-script to afford major tournament minutes but Fahey is guaranteed to start, as will O’Gorman if Heather Payne’s hamstring injury is deemed too risky.

It would be a surprise if Louise Quinn, at 33, would call time, especially as her place in defence would seem to be assured by the time the Euro finals in June 2024 come around.

Elsewhere within the squad, Ruesha Littlejohn may decide at 33 that it’s time to prioritise body and club career. Sinead Farrelly is of similar vintage, only an asterisk applies due to her seven-year sabbatical from the professional game until she felt ready to return earlier this year.

Regardless of those contenders informing Pauw of their intentions, the manager is unlikely to grant nostalgic laps of honour, having stressed this is a game where Ireland will play their best team rather than hand out minutes.