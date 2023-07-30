Women’s World Cup hosts New Zealand crash out after Switzerland stalemate

Women's World Cup Group A

Switzerland 0 New Zealand 0

A World Cup host, or even co-host, had never previously exited at the group stage but there is a first time for everything and New Zealand must now become reluctant bystanders at their own party.

While a desperately unadventurous Switzerland did just sufficient to secure the point that ensured they top Group A and will now face either Japan or Spain in the round of 16, Jitka Klimkova’s tearful side finished third.

So far so underwhelming from the Ferns but context is called for. After all, New Zealand have only had a full-time manager since 2021 when Klimkova became their first professional head coach. Moreover, the former Czech international fulfilled her pre tournament ambition of leading her adopted country to a first group stage win at a World Cup finals.

That victory arrived in the opener against Norway but Australia’s co-host could not sustain that bright opening and, due primarily to a costly defeat against the Philippines in their second group game, now find themselves reduced to a spectating role as the fun continues around them.

With Norway cantering to a 6-0 victory over the Philippines in Auckland on Sunday, victory for New Zealand in Dunedin was imperative. Klimkova’s players duly camped out in Switzerland’s half.

Indeed New Zealand were so territorially dominant that their opponents enjoyed few meaningful touches in the hosts’ half during a distinctly edgy, sometimes rather disjointed opening half.

Yet ruthless finishing is not really the forte of a slightly one-paced New Zealand side and possession stubbornly refused to turn into clear cut chances. Admittedly, the influential Jacqui Hand was extremely unfortunate to see a vicious volley hit a post but there was a sense that Inka Grings’s Switzerland were waiting, patiently, to undo New Zealand on the counterattack.

The only problem was that Switzerland’s star forward Ramona Bachmann found herself starved of service and so well shadowed that she proved almost totally anonymous. When Coumba Sow directed their sole real first half chance wide, Grings looked suitably disappointed.

Grings, now 44, scored 64 goals in 96 appearances for Germany and might well have taken advantage of some overly narrow defending on New Zealand’s part. The good news for her shot-shy forwards was that a draw was sufficient for Switzerland to progress as group winners.

Perhaps it explains why they appeared so content to remain without the ball and pack their defence for prolonged periods. As long as Switzerland maintained a clean sheet – they are still yet to concede in this World Cup – the European side would be into the knockout stages.

It all made for often frustrating viewing for the valiantly enthusiastic 25,947 sellout crowd in chilly Dunedin where the night-time temperature was dipping towards a low of 3C.

Those fans must have been disappointed to see Hannah Wilkinson, the scorer of that landmark winning goal against Norway, repeatedly second guessed and forced down attacking cul-de-sacs by Switzerland.

Although a decent late chance fell to New Zealand’s Malia Steinmetz, her shot lacked the necessary power. When a subsequent, similarly underpowered, header from Claudia Bunge prompted a routine save from Gaëlle Thalmann, the sense that destiny was in uncooperative mood for the hosts. No one seemed capable of unleashing the sort of devastating change of attacking pace required to undo Switzerland’s backline.

In an attempt to change the narrative Victoria Esson, Klimkova’s goalkeeper, advanced to attack late set pieces and, dramatically, connected with Bowen’s highly inviting 11th hour cross, only to head wide.

As the final whistle blew, New Zealand looked inconsolable. Bachmann and company do not need Grings to tell them that significant improvement will be required if they are to reach the quarter-finals.

