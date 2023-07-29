Liam Buckley rages at Cork City's lack of fight

City's sporting director and interim manager was furious with the lack of spirit shown against Shelbourne
Liam Buckley rages at Cork City's lack of fight

Cork City's Sporting Director Liam Buckley

Sat, 29 Jul, 2023 - 16:16
Stephen Barry

Liam Buckley was “absolutely raging” after Cork City’s 2-0 loss to Shelbourne extended their winless league streak to six games.

The sporting director who is double-jobbing as interim manager until the end of the season questioned the lack of fight in the Rebel Army as they fell six points adrift in the relegation play-off spot.

“The fans have been with us all year, another 3,500 people here tonight, and I’m sick with that because I don’t like teams I’m involved in that don’t have that fight and absolute burst their balls to give themselves a chance of getting something.

“We’ve got to revert back to that and make sure that’s a bottom line for us going forward,” said Buckley, smacking the table to hammer home his point.

“You don’t have to roar and shout to scrap it out and fight. You’ve got to have a determination and pride and take it personal.

“I said that to the boys. We’ve got to take it personal. Otherwise, we’re going to end up not improving and being at the bottom end of the table.

“We’ve got to fight on. The season still has 11 games to go. I know we’re all disappointed and I’m gutted, to put it mildly. Absolutely raging.” 

City enjoyed a four-game winning run approaching the mid-season break but have lost Matt Healy (out of contract), Jonas Hakkinen, Darragh Crowley (both knee injuries), and Ruairí Keating (compassionate leave) since then.

With the league’s summer transfer window now shut, Buckley is “beavering away” seeking “one or two” free-agent signings to boost their survival hopes.

He maintains none of that offers any excuse for his current squad’s underperformance.

“There’s quite a bit of quality individually but collectively, we can’t do that. We can’t play like we did this evening.

“We never got going. Our link play was poor. Every aspect of it was poor.

“We’re not scrapping it out enough. We’re not digging in. We need to get a bigger and better fight going on. It was just too passive.

“There’s more in them. We’ve got to make sure we get more out of them and give them the confidence and fight and desire to go out and absolutely burst our balls for every game and not just pick and choose.” 

Joe O’Brien-Whitmarsh was withdrawn after a bloodied eye affected his vision although Buckley hopes it won’t rule him out for their trip to Shamrock Rovers next Sunday.

Top-scorer Keating will be left to make his own decision on his return after the passing of his father Ciarán. That tragedy was marked by the presentation of wreaths from the FAI and Shelbourne before a minute’s silence at Turner’s Cross.

“Hopefully Ruairí will be back sooner than later. Whether we’ll have him for Rovers next week, I don’t know. That’ll be left to him to make that decision,” said Buckley.

“He is missed but we have to get on with that in the short term.”

CORK SPORT

A collection of the latest sports news, reports and analysis from Cork.

More in this section

Pep Guardiola: Saudi Arabia have 'changed' the transfer market Pep Guardiola: Saudi Arabia have 'changed' the transfer market
England v Denmark - FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 - Group D - Sydney Football Stadium England midfielder Keira Walsh has not suffered ACL injury
Wendie Renard's late header secures win for France over Brazil Wendie Renard's late header secures win for France over Brazil
#Cork - SportCork City FC
FBL-WC-2023-WOMEN-MATCH29-PAN-JAM

Jamaica knock Panama out of Women's World Cup with 1-0 win

READ NOW
ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

Your home for all the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on the Women's World Cup and Ireland's historic debut appearance.

Go

WWC logo

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd