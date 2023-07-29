Jamaica knock Panama out of Women's World Cup with 1-0 win

Jamaica defender Allyson Swaby scored from a sharp header to steer her side to a 1-0 win against Panama in Perth on Saturday
MATCHWINNER: Jamaica's defender Allyson Swaby (R) celebrates scoring her team's goal during the World Cup Group F match against Panama at Perth Rectangular Stadium. Pic: Colin Murty/AFP via Getty Images

Sat, 29 Jul, 2023 - 15:58
Joel Dubber

Jamaica defender Allyson Swaby scored from a sharp header to steer her side to a 1-0 win against Panama in Perth on Saturday, keeping alive the Caribbean side's hopes of advancing to the next round of the Women's World Cup.

Panama, who have yet to open their account having lost earlier to Brazil 4-0, cannot progress ahead of France and Jamaica who lead Group F with four points.

In a scoreless first half, Jamaica dominated in attack and continually kept Panama goalkeeper Yenith Bailey busy, peppering the goal without success.

On the stroke of halftime, a massive chance went begging when Bailey stretched to get a fingertip to midfielder Drew Spence's free kick to keep the islanders frustrated.

Competing in their first World Cup, Panama played with renewed vigour in the 10 minutes following the break and forward Lineth Cedeno misdirected a header which would have been her country's first goal in the showpiece event.

Jamaica absorbed the pressure though, and in the 56th minute Trudi Carter fired in a low corner kick to Swaby -- captaining Jamaica after Khadija Shaw was red-carded during their 0-0 draw with France -- who duly capitalised.

The 'Reggae Girlz' protected their lead for the remainder of the game, and despite a few nervy moments in stoppage time held on to celebrate their first World Cup victory.

Panama's final match comes against France in Sydney on Wednesday when Jamaica will face off with Brazil in Melbourne.

Reuters

