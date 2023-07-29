Pep Guardiola: Saudi Arabia have 'changed' the transfer market

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed the club will not be signing a like-for-like replacement for winger Riyad Mahrez.

Mahrez left City for Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli in a £30million deal, joining a growing number of high-profile players to have switched to the Middle East country this summer.

Speaking at a press conference during City's pre-season tour of South Korea, Guardiola said: "We are not looking for a replacement of Riyad in terms of skill because every player is different.

"We will see what happens with loan players, and which players stay here. A few things are going to happen.

"Saudi Arabia has changed the market. A few months ago when Cristiano (Ronaldo) was the only one to go, no one thought this many top, top players would play in the Saudi league.

"In the future there will be more and that's why clubs need to be aware of what is happening. Riyad got an incredible offer and that's why we could not say don't do it."

Mahrez was the second departure from City this summer following the exit of Ilkay Gundogan. Midfielder Mateo Kovacic is so far their only signing.

Meanwhile, defender Nathan Ake has extended his contract with the club to 2027, the European and Premier League champions have announced.

The Netherlands international has prolonged his previous deal by two years, committing himself to the Etihad Stadium outfit for a further four seasons.

Ake was an integral member of Guardiola's squad during City's memorable treble-winning 2022-23 campaign, making 41 appearances in all competitions.

The 28-year-old said: "This is the best club in the world, I have no doubts about that. Being a Manchester City player makes me incredibly proud every single day.

"It's a football club that expects excellence in every area, which makes for the perfect environment to improve. It drives me on and makes me better. I am at the stage of my career where I want to keep developing and I can definitely do that here.

"Pep is the best manager in football - a genius who has made me see the game differently - so to be able to work with him for longer is a real privilege. I am so grateful to him for everything he has done for me, both personally and professionally."

The former Chelsea player joined City in a £41million deal from Bournemouth three years ago.

He initially had to wait for his opportunity but came of age last term, proving a reliable performer at both centre-back and left-back.

Director of football Txiki Begiristain said: "We have been delighted with Nathan's development, so it's great news for this football club that he is extending his time with us.

"There is no doubt he was a very important part of our treble success last season, but I believe he can be even better."