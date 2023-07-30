Vera Pauw's future in doubt as players decline to publicly back her

Vera Pauw’s four-year tenure as Ireland manager appears to be in doubt as she’s been left waiting for a contract renewal by the FAI and four players on Saturday declined to publicly back her continuity in the post.

Pauw and Ireland are currently in Brisbane but zero points from two games has put them out of contention to progress from their World Cup with Monday’s final group game against Nigeria to spare.

The Super Falcons, despite being bottom seeds, showed up Ireland by taking four points off Canada and Australia and will likely finish top by adding Pauw’s side to their scalps.

Pauw had indicated prior to the tournament her desire to conclude talks on a deal that would cover the upcoming Nations League campaign and Euro 2025 qualifiers but the FAI have parked negotiations.

The 60-year-old on Saturday reiterated her stance, affirming her position hasn’t changed on her intentions beyond the contract expiration in August.

When queried as to whether discussions would resume following Ireland’s return from Australia and she’s had a break, Pauw said: “That is something you need to discuss with the management (of the FAI).”

Jonathan Hill, the FAI’s chief executive, has declined the opportunity of speaking with the travelling media on the matter, despite confirming a fortnight ago he would do so.

The FAI intend conducting a full review of the Women’s World Cup before deciding on their next move.

Allegations from unnamed former players and staff of Pauw’s during her year at American club Houston Dash continue to cast a cloud over her reputation. The NWSL have effectively barred the veteran coach from working in their league unless she satisfies a number of corrective actions. She strenuously denies accusations that she engaged in weight shaming and controlling conduct during her brief stay in Texas.

Ireland captain Katie McCabe branded the episode, cataloged through investigations by The Athletic, as a ‘negative distraction’ before Ireland’s final official friendly three weeks ago against France in her native Tallaght.

The Arsenal schemer, whose wondergoal from a corner in Wednesday’s 2-1 defeat created history as the first for the women’s team in a World Cup, refused to support Pauw’s ambition for a contract extension at that fixture’s pre-match press conference.

It’s been a similar story with her colleagues. Pauw came under fire at home by the likes of predecessor Sue Ronan for describing her defenders as ‘not the quickest’ and criticising the lack of ‘cover down the sides’ in the lead-up to Canada’s equaliser.

Here’s what was said when each of the four players presented for media on Sunday were asked if they’d like to see Vera Pauw stay on after contract expires next month:

Louise Quinn

“I haven’t thought that much forward. I’m wondering what I’m having for lunch later, I’m wondering what the schedule is for tomorrow. We’ve got a massive game that Vera’s going to get us prepared for, lead us into. For us, that’s obviously what we’re concentrating on right now. I haven’t thought anything past that.”

When pressed on whether the squad would be strong enough to maintain the momentum for the Euro campaign without Pauw, the centurion defender added: “Again, honestly lads I haven’t even thought about it. We need to focus on what we’re doing here and now. We’ve got so much to play for in the last game. Vera is going to bring us there, she’s going to line us up and get prepared in the best way possible. I’m not bothered by what's happening now; I want to just concentrate on Monday."

Kyra Carusa

“Honestly, like, we are still in the World Cup. It is my first World Cup and I think we owe it to ourselves to stay focused on that. We’ll play our game on Monday and go from there.”

Lucy Quinn

“I’m really thankful to have been given my first ever caps under Vera but honestly that’s not something I’m thinking about or have any control over. I’m just here to focus on the tournament and worry about the next game.

Lily Agg

"To be honest, I think that's something as players that we can't really think about.

“We have to just focus on the game, we have to focus on the World Cup. We are just going to focus on the game come Monday and we will leave that to the FAI and everyone else really."

Yet regardless of who is in charge, can you continue momentum? Agg responded: "Players will continue to improve. We are professionals who train every day regardless and we will do what we can to make ourselves individually better and to push on."