Allan Saint-Maximin confirms Newcastle exit ahead of expected Saudi Arabia move

DEPARTING: Allan Saint-Maximin is set to leave Newcastle for Saudi Arabia. Pic: adley Collyer/PA

Sat, 29 Jul, 2023 - 11:44
Andy Hampson

Allan Saint-Maximin has confirmed he is to leave Newcastle this summer.

The French winger has been heavily linked with a £30million move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli.

The 26-year-old has sat out much of the Magpies’ pre-season programme and has now posted a farewell message on his Instagram account.

Saint-Maximin has been a popular player at St James’ Park (Owen Humphreys/PA)

In it he professes his love for the club and reflects on their journey from relegation strugglers to last season’s impressive fourth-placed Premier League finish.

He wrote: “I fell for Newcastle, I had great opportunities to leave during dark days, but that was too late I was already in love, I wanted, I needed, I had to stay for helping my team to save the club from Premier League relegation because it meant the world for me.

“Of course during those dark days some may have had their doubts, but I always believed in this club and look where we are today, it’s just so beautiful. I’m leaving Newcastle as it should always have been and that’s my greatest trophy because I was a part of it.”

Saint-Maximin joined Newcastle from Nice in a £16million deal in 2019. He has made 124 appearances for the club and scored 13 goals.

A switch to Saudi Arabia would see him join a growing list of high-profile players to have moved to the Middle East country.

Roberto Firmino, Riyad Mahrez and Edouard Mendy have already signed for Al-Ahli, while Karim Benzema, Jordan Henderson and N’Golo Kante have also joined Pro League clubs this summer.

