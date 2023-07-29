Louise Quinn keen for Ireland to end World Cup on a high

The Irish cannot make the knockout stages after defeats to Australia and Canada but still have one group game remaining against Nigeria in Brisbane on Monday
Louise Quinn keen for Ireland to end World Cup on a high

GO OUT ON A HIGH: Louise Quinn wants to bow out of the World Cup with a win. Pic: Isabel Infantes/PA

Sat, 29 Jul, 2023 - 10:42
Andy Hampson

Republic of Ireland defender Louise Quinn is determined to exit the World Cup on a high.

The Irish cannot make the knockout stages after defeats to Australia and Canada but still have one group game remaining against Nigeria in Brisbane on Monday.

Yet the African side are well on course for the last 16 after their stunning triumph over hosts Australia last time out and Quinn recognises her team have their work cut out.

Ireland have been beaten in both of their matches at the tournament so far (PA Wire)

The 33-year-old told Sky Sports: “How they’re even ranked the fourth seed in the group I don’t know, because they are an excellent, excellent team.

“We knew that we wanted to be able to come into this game, in terms of progressing through the group, to really have something to play for but, for us, there’s still so much that we want to achieve and that we want to do.

“We want to still make the history of getting points, really mixing up this group for us. We’re still fully concentrated on that.

“But they’ve been excellent, they’ve proved it in their two games. We have our work cut out with them.

“But, at the same time, we’ve shown against the two top sides in this group as well, Australia and Canada, that they’re going to have to beware of us in a lot of ways.”

Nigeria go into the game as leaders of Group B, ahead of Canada on goals scored. Australia, who face Canada, are a point behind with the Irish still to register.

Ireland have no fresh fitness concerns and are hopeful Heather Payne will be able to return after missing the Canada game with a hamstring problem.

ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

Your home for all the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on the Women's World Cup and Ireland's historic debut appearance.

Go

WWC logo

More in this section

Waterford v Galway United FC - SSE Airtricity League First Division Walsh scores twice as Galway cement lead at the top
Treaty United v Finn Harps - SSE Airtricity Men's First Division Harps jubilant as late Banda header denies Kerry
Harry Maguire File Photo Manchester United reject £20million Harry Maguire bid from West Ham
Republic#Womens World Cup 2023#Republic of Ireland WNTPlace: InternationalPlace: UK
<p>WIN SECURED: Wexford manager James Keddy. File pic: Matt Browne/Sportsfile</p>

Oluwa scores only goal as Wexford defeat Treaty

READ NOW
ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

Your home for all the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on the Women's World Cup and Ireland's historic debut appearance.

Go

WWC logo

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd