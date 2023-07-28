Harps jubilant as late Banda header denies Kerry

First Division: Kerry FC 1 Finn Harps 2

BJ Banda headed home deep in stoppage time to secure Finn Harps a dramatic late winner in Tralee, maintaining their fight for promotion.

Kerry defender Samuel Aladesanusi rose high to head home a Cian Brosnan corner late on to level for the home side, but Banda was the matchwinner in the dying embers, giving Dave Rogers' side a late dramatic win.

Harps move seventh in the table.

It was a slow start, with both teams knocking the ball around well, but neither keeper being troubled.

Harps had appeals for a penalty turned down in the 22nd minute, Kevin Williams looked to shove into the back of Ferry, but nothing was awarded by the referee.

Harps then had all the ball and Stephen Doherty flashed a shot from the edge of the box that had Lee Axworthy down to save.

Harps had a free given as Sean O’Donnell was tackled by Williams. Flood and Tony McNamee both stepped over the set-piece, both specialists, McNamee struck low and hard around the wall on the right aimed for Axworthy’s near post, but the Kerry shotstopper got down fast to push away for a corner. Flood whipped in the corner, Wara headed it over once more.

Harps had the ball in the net after 35 minutes, but Ferry was flagged offside. O'Donnell was through on goal with Axworthy, he left it for Ferry but he strayed offside and the game remained scoreless. That mix-up was a massive let off for Kerry.

O'Donnell with minutes left in the half played Jamie Watson down the right wing, but his strike at goal was left and wide, maybe a little rushed or scuffed, but Axworthy was stretching to his far post.

Harps had an early chance to start the second half, Doherty crossed to the back post where Watson could gather, he crossed into the area, but Ethan Kos got a deflection allowing Axworthy to grab the ball.

Kerry started to wake up in the second half, Ryan Kelliher moved out to the left wing and crossed into the box where Sean McGrath shot at goal. Harps league debutant Rory Kelly was quick to palm the effort away.

The visitors took the lead in the 53rd minute, the ball breaking to Flood as Kerry tried to clear the danger. He shot low and hard with his left foot, through Axworthy into the back of the Kerry net.

Inside the final 20 minutes, Kerry had chances. Ronan Teahan with a half shot blocked by Wara, before Cian Brosnan headed wide.

Harps had an Aaron McLaughlin effort blocked, who then lobbed Axworthy but over the bar.

Kerry continued to press and from a deflection forced a corner. Cian Brosnan whipped it in and up went Samuel Aladesanusi to head to the net, Kelly left in no man's land as the home side struck late.

But we had time left for more drama, in the fifth minute of four added on. Flood whipped a free in, Daithi McCallion got a touch on, but BJ Banda, the cult hero for Harps, headed home the winner to massive scenes from the Harps squad.

KERRY FC: Lee Axworthy; Rob Vasiu, Samuel Aladesanusi, Kevin Williams, Ethan Kos, Sean O’Connell (Cian Brosnan 62’); Cian Barrett (Ronan Teahan 62’), Martin Coughlan (Matt Keane 62’); Sean McGrath, Leo Gaxha, Ryan Kelliher

FINN HARPS: Rory Kelly; Semi Scott Wara, Daithi McCallion, Matthew Makinson; Jamie Watson, Max Hutchison (Caoimhin Porter 87’), Ryan Flood, Tony McNamee, Stephen Doherty; Sean O’Donnell (BJ Banda 69’), Patrick Ferry (Aaron McLaughlin 69’)

Referee: J Moore