Drogheda come from 2-0 down to claim point against Sligo

Airtricity League Premier Division

Drogheda United 2 Sligo Rovers 2

Drogheda United fought back from two goals down to earn a deserved point against Sligo Rovers at Weavers Park, a result that edges both teams away from the relegation play-off spot.

Goals from Adam Foley and Dayle Rooney earned the hosts a point and spared the blushes of Conor Keeley after his own goal looked to have condemned Kevin Doherty’s side to defeat.

As was the case seven days previously, Sligo hit the front at Weavers Park. While Max Mata’s penalty in last week’s FAI Cup tie came totally against the run of play, Stefan Radosavljevic’s opener was warranted given Sligo’s vastly improved first half display.

A clever Barlow pass played in captain David Cawley for the goal. His shot beat Andrew Wogan, but not the upright. However, the ball came out to Radosavljeic who lashed a shot beyond Luke Heeney, who attempted to block on the goal line.

Only Emmanuel Adegboyega went close for the Drogheda during an under-par display in the opening 45 minutes. Kyle Robinson brought down Darragh Noone’s cross and the centre back got a shot away on the turn but it flew well over.

Sligo were in full control by the time the game had reached an hour played. Johan Brannefalk delivered a free kick and Keeley headed into his own net. The imposing centre back got his attempt at a clearance all wrong, glancing the ball inside the far post.

Foley did drag Drogheda back into the game. Both McNicholas and Nando Pijnaker were hesitant in dealing with a speculative ball forward. Darragh Markey stole in and forced a save from the goalkeeper, with Foley heading the loose ball into an empty net for his sixth goal in seven games.

United were level when the unmarked Warren Davis met Foley’s cross from the left. His header was off-target but Rooney followed in at the back post. McNicholas’ attempt to keep it out on the line were in vain.

Drogheda United: Wogan; Heeney, Adegboyega, Keeley, Weir; Deegan, Noone (McNally, 63); Foley, Markey, Rooney; Robinson (Davis, 63).

Sligo Rovers: McNicholas; Brannefalk, Mahon (Buckley, 46), Pijnaker, Morahan; Bolger, Cawley (Finnerty, 90+6), Browning; Barlow (Liivak, 46), Radosavljevic (Martelo, 74); Mata.

Referee: Paul McLaughlin