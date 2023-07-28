Josh Fitzpatrick signs new deal as Cork City continue to tie down young stars

Cork City have announced that Josh Fitzpatrick has signed a long-term contract which will see him remain at the club until the end of the 2025 season.

The 18-year-old attacker has featured regularly for City’s Under 19s this season, and has also been named in the first team squad on a number of occasions.

Fitzpatrick is the second young prospect to commit his future to the Rebel Army this week after Cathal O’Sullivan also signed until the end of the 2025 campaign on Tuesday.

The 16-year-old made his return from a long-term injury last weekend for City’s Under 17s against Waterford, and has also been training with the first team squad in recent weeks.

It is believed the Rebel Army have now decided to adopt a ‘no release clause’ approach to player contracts having lost a number of promising footballers, including Cathal Heffernan to AC Milan and Mark O'Mahony to Brighton and Hove Albion, for small fees.

Speaking to CorkCityFC.ie Fitzpatrick, who had previously been linked with a move to England, said: “I’m delighted to have signed my first professional contract with the club.

"It’s a proud day for myself and my family. I’m really enjoying my football at the moment and I would like to thank Liam Kearney, Stephen Bermingham, Dave Moore Dan Murray and Billy Wood, as well as all of the coaches that I have worked with for their help in getting me to this point.

"I know there is still a lot of hard work ahead of me, and I am really looking forward to it.”

Liam Kearney, Cork City’s Head of Academy, added: “Josh is an exciting, attacking player, and we are really glad that he has signed a professional contract with the club.

"He has done well and has really progressed over the last six months in particular. He is another academy player to sign a contract with the club, and we are all very pleased at that.

"He has a lot of work still to do, but he also has a lot of ability and we are looking forward to working with him and helping him to continue his progress.”