Josh Fitzpatrick signs new deal as Cork City continue to tie down young stars

It is believed the Rebel Army have now decided to adopt a ‘no release clause’ approach to player contracts.
Josh Fitzpatrick signs new deal as Cork City continue to tie down young stars

Cork City have announced that Josh Fiztpatrick has signed a long-term contract. Pic credit: Cork City FC.

Fri, 28 Jul, 2023 - 14:58
Andrew Horgan

Cork City have announced that Josh Fitzpatrick has signed a long-term contract which will see him remain at the club until the end of the 2025 season.

The 18-year-old attacker has featured regularly for City’s Under 19s this season, and has also been named in the first team squad on a number of occasions.

Fitzpatrick is the second young prospect to commit his future to the Rebel Army this week after Cathal O’Sullivan also signed until the end of the 2025 campaign on Tuesday.

The 16-year-old made his return from a long-term injury last weekend for City’s Under 17s against Waterford, and has also been training with the first team squad in recent weeks.

It is believed the Rebel Army have now decided to adopt a ‘no release clause’ approach to player contracts having lost a number of promising footballers, including Cathal Heffernan to AC Milan and Mark O'Mahony to Brighton and Hove Albion, for small fees.

Speaking to CorkCityFC.ie Fitzpatrick, who had previously been linked with a move to England, said: “I’m delighted to have signed my first professional contract with the club.

Read More

Ruairí Keating will return to Cork City 'when the time is right' says Liam Buckley

"It’s a proud day for myself and my family. I’m really enjoying my football at the moment and I would like to thank Liam Kearney, Stephen Bermingham, Dave Moore Dan Murray and Billy Wood, as well as all of the coaches that I have worked with for their help in getting me to this point.

"I know there is still a lot of hard work ahead of me, and I am really looking forward to it.”

Liam Kearney, Cork City’s Head of Academy, added: “Josh is an exciting, attacking player, and we are really glad that he has signed a professional contract with the club.

"He has done well and has really progressed over the last six months in particular. He is another academy player to sign a contract with the club, and we are all very pleased at that.

"He has a lot of work still to do, but he also has a lot of ability and we are looking forward to working with him and helping him to continue his progress.”

More in this section

Manchester City v Sheffield United - Emirates FA Cup - Semi Final - Wembley Stadium Manchester City forward Riyad Mahrez joins Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli
NUI Galway v University of Limerick - Electric Ireland HE GAA Sigerson Cup Final S Colin Sheridan: The night Kerry talisman David Clifford showed his mortal side 
England v Denmark - FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 - Group D - Sydney Football Stadium Lauren James strike gives England victory to close in on knockout stages
<p>Roy Keane stars as a clown in new Sky Sports ad</p>

Tears of a clown - Roy Keane steals show in new Sky Sports ad

READ NOW
ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

Your home for all the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on the Women's World Cup and Ireland's historic debut appearance.

Go

WWC logo

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd