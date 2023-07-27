Liverpool leave Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic at home for Singapore trip

Thiago Alcantara has had a hip problem (Nick Potts/PA)
Thu, 27 Jul, 2023 - 16:58
Carl Markham

Liverpool duo Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic have not travelled with the squad to Singapore in order to work on their recovery from long-standing injuries.

Stefan Bajcetic has an adductor issue (Peter Byrne/PA)

However, it is understood Thiago and Bajcetic, who did travel to the camp in Germany when Fabinho did not, have been given more time to complete their rehabilitation from hip and adductor problems.

With captain Jordan Henderson having already completed his £12m transfer to Al-Ettifaq, it leaves manager Jurgen Klopp short of options in midfield for matches against Leicester and Bayern Munich.

