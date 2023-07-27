Derry City battle back to clinch superb win over Finnish outfit

Europa Conference League Qualifier

Derry City 2 KuPS 1

DERRY City produced a sensational performance when coming back from a 1-0 defeat at half time, to defeat Finnish side, KuPS at a capacity-filled Brandywell Stadium.

Two superb goals, one from Will Patching and substitute, Cian Kavanagh, this win will go down in history as Derry heads could have dropped at the break when the visitors netted a 45th minute penalty.

Instead, it was a deserved victory for Ruaidhri Higgins' troops who produced a superb second-half performance.

Rated 222 places behind the Finnish side, Derry began to manage this affair and they were deservedly rewarded, roared on by over 3,000 happy supporters at the end.

Kupos coach, Jani Honkavaara faced a few selection problems when he was informed that three prominent members of his squad failed to receive the necessary visas to travel to Northern Ireland.

Derry keeper Brian Maher was in action during the opening minutes following a KuPS corner, Maher diving low to block a header from Jasse Tuominen.

And in the 10th minute Derry's Cameron McJannet had his pockets picked by KuPS' towering Australian striker, Tete Yengi, the player on loan from Ipswich Town, but he failed to shoot having lost his footing.

Derry's response was immediate with wing-back, Ben Doherty, driving a ferocious shot at the KuPS goal, keeper Johannes Kreidl getting down low to save.

With the big attendance making their feelings heard Derry went close again in the 15th minute.

Patrick McEleney flicked the ball into the danger area to find Jamie McGonigle, the striker's effort bouncing off the crossbar with Kreidl beaten. Despite Derry's determination to remain on the front foot, KuPS got the rub of the green on the stroke of half-time when they were awarded a penalty.

As the home side began to back off, Urho Nissila opted to shoot on goal and the ball appeared to strike the hand of Derry centre-back Mark Connolly and the Lithuanian referee immediately pointed to the spot.

Axel Vidjeskog took possession of the ball and drove it home, Maher diving the wrong way.

Following the change of ends, the home side against moved on the offensive and a Ben Doherty cross skimmed the head of Brandon Kavanagh, the ball falling wide of the KuPS net.

Minutes later Kavanagh let fly from 25 yards with the visiting keeper getting down well to make the save.

Derry were finally rewarded in the 67th minute when they equalised much to the delight of the attendance.

Substitute, Paul McMullan did well to deliver a cross into the 18 yards box and Will Patching reacted to direct his header into the KuPS net.

The roof of the Brandywell was lifted in the 79th minute when a cross from Duffy found substitute, Cian Kavanagh, and the Waterford man bundled the ball into the net to put the 'Candytripes' into the driving seat.

Derry finished the game strong and, indeed, could have added another goal during five minutes of added time.

DERRY CITY: Maher; Boyce, Connolly, McJannet, Doherty; P. McEleney (Diallo, 85), Dummigan, Patching (O'Reilly, 85); B. Kavanagh (McMullan, 60), McGonigle (C. Kavanagh, 68), Duffy.

KUPS: Kredl; Miettinen, Hamalainen, Toivomaki, Saarinen; Nissila (Heinonen, 88), Oksanen, Vidjeskog; Tuominen, Yengi, Savolainen (Lampinen, 66).

REFEREE: R. Valikonis (Lithuania).