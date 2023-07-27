Today is a sad day for me – David Silva waves goodbye to football

The 37-year-old played 436 games across 10 seasons at the Etihad Stadium, helping to turn City into the best team in England and winning a total of 11 major honours with the club.
Today is a sad day for me – David Silva waves goodbye to football
David Silva has hung up his boots (Nick Potts/PA)
Thu, 27 Jul, 2023 - 14:44
Mark Mann Bryans

Former Manchester City playmaker David Silva has said his goodbyes to football as the World Cup winner and four-time Premier League champion announced his retirement.

The 37-year-old played 436 games across 10 seasons at the Etihad Stadium, helping to turn City into the best team in England and winning a total of 11 major honours with the club.

Silva started his career in the youth ranks at Valencia, making his senior debut in 2004 and spending six years in LaLiga before signing for City.

He was capped 125 times by Spain, scoring 35 goals and winning the 2010 World Cup, Euro 2008 and 2012.

“Today is a sad day for me,” he said in a message posted on his Twitter account.

“Today it is time to say goodbye to what I have dedicated my whole life to.

“Today it is time to say goodbye to my colleagues, who are like family to me. I will miss you very much.”

David Silva has a statue outside the Etihad Stadium (Nick Potts/PA)

Addressing the fans of the clubs he represented, Silva added: “Thank you because you have made me feel at home.”

He left City in 2020, with chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak confirming Silva would be one of three players whose contribution to turning the club into a top contender in Europe would be commemorated with a statue outside the Etihad.

Silva spent three seasons at Real Sociedad and made almost 100 appearances but was forced to hang up his boots after suffering a serious knee injury in pre-season training earlier this month.

More in this section

Matildas stunned by Nigeria to leave Women’s World Cup hopes in balance Matildas stunned by Nigeria to leave Women’s World Cup hopes in balance
Jordan Henderson File Photos Jordan Henderson completes controversial move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq
Liverpool arrive back to John Lennon Airport Jürgen Klopp praises ‘underrated’ Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson
SilvaPlace: UK
Jordan Henderson file photo

Jordan Henderson ‘can’t wait to get going’ after controversial Saudi move

READ NOW
ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

ie logo

Women's World Cup 2023

Your home for all the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on the Women's World Cup and Ireland's historic debut appearance.

Go

WWC logo

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd