Rasmus Hojlund talks continue as Man United boss Erik ten Hag eyes new striker

The Red Devils have signed Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount and Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana this summer as they look to build on a promising first season under Erik ten Hag.
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is after a new attacker (Andrew Milligan/PA).
Thu, 27 Jul, 2023 - 12:00
Simon Peach

Manchester United are confident of bringing in a new attacker soon as talks to sign Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund continue, the PA news agency understands.

The Red Devils have signed Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount and Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana this summer as they look to build on a promising first season under Erik ten Hag.

United have made no secret of the need to bolster their attack ahead of the new campaign, with their manager saying at the start of the week they are making “progress” on that front.

Mason Mount has joined from Chelsea this summer (Andrew Milligan/PA).

Atalanta striker Hojlund is a target and reports emerged on Wednesday that the club have made a verbal 50million euros (£42.8m) offer, rising to 60m euros (£51.4m), for the Denmark international.

The 20-year-old is seen by the Old Trafford giants as a rough diamond who can be polished by Ten Hag, who made no secret of the need for attacking help after the 2-0 friendly loss to Real Madrid.

The Dutchman’s side failed to score from any of their 14 attempts under the NRG Stadium roof, an all too familiar tale given their problems taking opportunities last season.

Asked if the attacking display in Houston emphasised why they are looking to sign a new striker, Ten Hag said: “Absolutely.

“There were two things – the pressing can be better from the start and scoring goals.

“I think we need more players who are capable to be in the one-on-ones and we had the situations of one-on-ones.

“It was (Marcus) Rashford, it was, I thought, Scott McTominay in one-on-one situations. (Alejandro) Garnacho, a one-on-one situation. From the situations, you have to score.”

PA understands United are hopeful of having a new attacker through the door before their Premier League opener against Wolves on August 14.

Manchester United have also been linked with France international Randal Kolo Muani (Martin Rickett/PA).

Should that player be Hojlund, then he is seen as having the required drive and desire to develop at a club willing to be patient with the relatively inexperienced striker.

There are back-up options if a deal cannot be agreed, though, with Eintracht Frankfurt frontman Randal Kolo Muani among them. Mohammed Kudus of Ajax is also admired.

Despite their desire for goals, United sources have continued to dismiss talk of a move for Tottenham’s Harry Kane. The club have also distanced themselves from any suggestion they could bid for Paris St Germain’s Kylian Mbappe.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has completed his move to Saudi Arabia side Al-Ettifaq (Peter Byrne/PA)

