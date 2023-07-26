Katie McCabe: 'We’ve given girls and boys in Ireland the chance to dream and be like us one day'

In the aftermath of Ireland's heart-breaking loss to Canada which confirmed a pre-mature end to their World Cup journey, Katie McCabe was asked what advice she would give to young Irish girls.

“Do it for the love of it," began the Ireland captain.

"For myself and each and every player in my team, the reason we started playing football was because of the love we have for the game and the smile it brings to our faces, the people you meet along the way, the teammates you have, and creating special moments like this.

“This is our first ever major tournament and I know for a fact, given those performances we put in, it won’t be our last.

“I want young girls and young boys in Ireland to dream and look up to us, because it could be them one day sitting here, playing and representing their country.

“I’m so proud and honoured to be able to lead the team to our first-ever major tournament. For us yeah it was about creating history getting here but it’s also about leaving a legacy behind as well.

“We’ve given those girls and boys in Ireland the chance to dream and be like us one day. I hope we’ve done them proud, I hope we’ve done the nation proud.”